Copilot on Windows Now Lets You Open System Settings Directly from Chat

Microsoft has started rolling out a new Copilot update for Windows Insiders that offers direct access to system settings through natural language queries.

The feature, part of the latest Copilot app version 1.25095.161 and higher, is now live across all Insider Channels via the Microsoft Store.

The update lets users skip menu diving entirely. If you type or say something like “Make my screen easier to read” or “Help me focus by reducing distractions,” Copilot now provides a direct link to the corresponding Settings page.

Microsoft says that the update will gradually roll out to all Insiders. Therefore, not everyone will see it immediately. The company’s Copilot team notes that it’s testing these improvements with preview users before wider release, aiming to ensure a consistent and intuitive Copilot experience across Windows devices.

If you’re enrolled in the Insider Program, you can check for updates via the Microsoft Store and see if Copilot’s new Settings shortcuts have arrived on your PC yet.