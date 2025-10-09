Copilot Supercharges OneDrive with Hero Links, AI File Summaries, Audio Overviews & More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has unveiled a major upgrade to OneDrive, as it turns the cloud service into a smarter, AI-powered productivity hub. The new Copilot integration introduces personalized intelligence across documents, photos, and collaboration tools, reshaping how users find, manage, and relive their content.

Audio Overview & Floating Copilot Icon

The update brings a floating Copilot icon built directly into OneDrive for web and mobile. You can now summarize files, generate instant insights, and even create audio overviews, either in executive or podcast style, to catch up on key details while on the go.

Image: Microsoft

This helps to extend to meeting recordings, whiteboard images, and presentations, giving users a quick way to extract value from their data. Microsoft has also introduced faster, cloud-first creation in Word, “Add to OneDrive” shortcuts for shared files, and an upgraded People card for instant collaboration through Teams or Outlook.

New Hero Link

Sharing is now simpler with the new “Hero link,” a single URL that governs file access and permissions without the confusion of multiple links. For admins, the Sync Health Dashboard and Copilot in the SharePoint Admin Center bring visibility and AI-powered management tools at scale.

Image: Microsoft

Photo Agent

On the personal side, OneDrive’s new Photos Agent helps users rediscover memories by automatically curating collections and creating albums. AI editing and photo shuffle features are also coming soon to the mobile app, making OneDrive as much about inspiration as productivity.