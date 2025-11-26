Cyberpunk 2077 Surpasses 35 Million Copies Sold Worldwide

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 2 min. read
Calendar icon EEST

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 (Review) has officially passed 35 million copies sold worldwide, according to the studio’s Q3 2025 earnings report. This total includes standalone purchases as well as copies sold as part of the Ultimate Edition bundle.

Cyberpunk 35 million copies sold
Image: CD Projekt

The milestone builds on previous achievements. For the uninitiated, back in November 2024, CD Projekt confirmed the game had surpassed 30 million copies, showing that interest in the title has continued to grow years after its initial launch.

Given that the game faced a rocky start in 2020, this milestone feels even bigger. At launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was plagued by bugs and performance issues, especially on older consoles. Over time, the studio released major updates and expanded the game with content like the Phantom Liberty expansion, which improved stability and added features fans had been asking for.

CD Projekt reports that organic purchases on existing platforms actually increased compared to last year. In other words, this indicates renewed interest among players even though the game is widely available.

Well, a few factors also contributed to this milestone. For example, the 2025 release of the Ultimate Edition on new platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch 2, made the game available to new audiences. Moreover, post-launch support and expansions helped improve stability, enhance gameplay, and rebuild trust among the player base.

More about the topics: cyberpunk, Games

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages