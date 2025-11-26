Cyberpunk 2077 Surpasses 35 Million Copies Sold Worldwide

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 (Review) has officially passed 35 million copies sold worldwide, according to the studio’s Q3 2025 earnings report. This total includes standalone purchases as well as copies sold as part of the Ultimate Edition bundle.

Image: CD Projekt

The milestone builds on previous achievements. For the uninitiated, back in November 2024, CD Projekt confirmed the game had surpassed 30 million copies, showing that interest in the title has continued to grow years after its initial launch.

Given that the game faced a rocky start in 2020, this milestone feels even bigger. At launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was plagued by bugs and performance issues, especially on older consoles. Over time, the studio released major updates and expanded the game with content like the Phantom Liberty expansion, which improved stability and added features fans had been asking for.

CD Projekt reports that organic purchases on existing platforms actually increased compared to last year. In other words, this indicates renewed interest among players even though the game is widely available.

Well, a few factors also contributed to this milestone. For example, the 2025 release of the Ultimate Edition on new platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch 2, made the game available to new audiences. Moreover, post-launch support and expansions helped improve stability, enhance gameplay, and rebuild trust among the player base.