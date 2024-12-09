Fix: Dell SupportAssist Pre-Boot System Performance Check is Stuck

You can always disable SupportAssist from the BIOS

While Dell SupportAssist is meant to inform you of hardware-related issues, getting stuck on the Pre-Boot System Performance Check screen will prevent Windows from loading. This is a common problem affecting hundreds of Dell PC users, even when the hardware components run fine!

When you find the Dell SupportAssist Pre-Boot System Performance Check stuck, find out which hardware component is presently being scanned for faults. For hard disks, remove any external ones, and for the CPU fan, make sure the connections are in order and clear any dust accumulation.

What can I do when the Dell SupportAssist Pre-Boot System Performance Check is stuck?

1. Power reset the device

The easiest solution for Dell stuck on Pre-Boot System Performance Check is to power (hard) reset the affected device.

For a Dell PC , turn it off > disconnect the power cable from both ends (the computer and the socket) > press and hold the Power button for 30-60 seconds > reconnect the power cable > turn on the device > check for improvements.

, turn it off > disconnect the power cable from both ends (the computer and the socket) > press and hold the Power button for 30-60 seconds > reconnect the power cable > turn on the device > check for improvements. For a Dell laptop, shut it down > remove the battery > hold the Power button for 30 seconds to drain any charge > reconnect the battery > power on the laptop > check for improvements.

2. Reset the BIOS

Hold the power button to turn off the PC on the Pre-Boot System Performance Check screen. Turn on the PC, and as soon as the display lights up, repeatedly press the F12 key to access the BIOS. In the BIOS, click on Load Defaults at the bottom. Select the BIOS Defaults option and click on OK. Choose the appropriate response in the confirmation prompt to proceed.

In 3 out of 5 cases, misconfigured BIOS settings were to blame for the Dell SupportAssist Pre-Boot System Performance Check stuck issue, and resetting the BIOS to defaults fixed things in no time!

If resetting the BIOS didn’t help, there might be a bug in the installed BIOS version that’s triggering the Dell SupportAssist’s Pre-Boot System Performance Check. In this case, you must update the BIOS. Since the process slightly varies for each model, I recommend checking Dell’s official website for the exact steps!

Also, if a newer BIOS version is not available, reflashing the same version might help get rid of the problem!

4. Enable/disable Secure Boot or set the Audit mode

Turn on the computer, and as soon as the display lights up, press the F12 key to access the system’s BIOS.

key to access the system’s BIOS. Go to the Boot Configuration tab, and enable/disable the toggle for Secure Boot . The idea is to reverse the current configuration.

. The idea is to reverse the current configuration. Save the changes, exit the BIOS, normally turn on the PC, and verify whether Dell SupportAssist’s Pre-Boot System Performance Check is still stuck.

If just enabling/disabling Secure Boot in the Dell BIOS doesn’t help, change the Secure Boot Mode to Audit Mode. This, too, allowed countless users to disable Dell SupportAssist’s Pre-Boot System Performance Check!

5. Turn off Dell Reliable Memory Technology in BIOS

For many users, disabling Dell Reliable Memory Technology or Dell RMT did the trick. The setting can be found under the Performance section in the BIOS.

After making the changes, don’t forget to save them and reboot the PC!

6. Disable the Dell SupportAssist Pre-Boot System Performance Check

When nothing else works, the last option is to turn off the Dell SupportAssist’s Pre-Boot System Performance Check at startup. This way, it won’t get stuck, and Windows will boot right away when you turn on the PC!

To disable Pre-Boot System Performance Check, access the Dell system’s BIOS > go to the SupportAssist System Resolution tab from the left pane > untick the checkbox for SupportAssist OS Recovery > save the changes and exit the BIOS.

From now on, you won’t find the Dell SupportAssist’s Pre-Boot System Performance Check stuck on the laptop. I don’t recommend disabling it, given its ability to detect hardware failure in the early stages. But when nothing works, that’s the only option left!

