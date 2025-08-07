Disciples: Domination is Coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC in 2026

Steam wish list page for the game is up and running

Kalypso Media has officially announced Disciples: Domination, a new dark fantasy strategy RPG set to launch in 2026. Developed by Artefacts Studio, the game picks up 15 years after the events of Disciples: Liberation and brings players back to the war-torn realm of Nevendaar. IGN posted an exclusive trailer for the upcoming title.

Here is what the studio defines this as:

Rule through the chaos! Fifteen years after Avyanna freed Nevendaar from the tyrannical grip of the gods, Disciples: Domination returns you to a realm hanging in the balance. In this dark fantasy strategy RPG with turn-based combat, take your place on Queen Avyanna’s throne, and attempt to hold together a crumbling kingdom. The fire of doubt burns scorching within her, sparked by the crushing weight of the throne in Yllian and stoked by twisted dreams of becoming one of the very monsters she once defied, and destroyed. Paralyzed by fear and haunted by her own power, Avyanna’s rule begins to crack. Allies disappear and abandon her. An unknown force spreads strife and madness through her realm. The choice is yours—shape the future, for salvation or ruin. As you chase the truths behind the ceaseless conflicts, dark magic and lurking conspiracies infecting your rotting empire, you’ll face betrayal, strife, and shadowy schemes. Uncover the long-lost Mountain Clans, witness the rise of an ancient cult and confront a corrupted seer whose visions have awoken bitter grudges, while old enemies are on the rise. It will take all your courage to save Nevendaar. Are you brave enough to face—and embrace—its darkest truths?

The turn-based combat has been reworked with faster, grid-based tactics and faction-specific abilities. This time, you’ll build a squad of companions who each bring something different to the battlefield.

Managing your capital city of Yllian also plays a key role, as you balance diplomacy, war, and internal politics. You’ll be able to recruit units from five different factions, including the long-absent Mountain Clans (yes, the dwarves are back).

Exploration has moved to a real-time system, letting you roam across Nevendaar’s regions, uncover quests, face enemies, and experience a world that reacts to your choices. Kalypso says Disciples: Domination aims to preserve the spirit of the original games while introducing more modern gameplay.

Moreover, you can expect more details as development continues toward the 2026 release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.