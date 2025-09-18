DJI Mini 5 Pro Launched: Features, Specs, Pricing, and Availability

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

DJI has officially launched the Mini 5 Pro, its newest sub-250g drone. And it’s here with the biggest camera upgrade yet in the Mini lineup. For the first time, the series features a 1-inch CMOS sensor, which promises cleaner, sharper images, especially in low light. The upgraded specs make the Mini 5 Pro closer to DJI’s professional line, all while keeping its compact and permit-free design intact for most regions.

DJI Mini 5 Pro Features & Specs

1-inch, 50MP sensor that supports 4K/120fps slow motion & more

The DJI Mini 5 Pro comes with pro-level capabilities in a small frame. It packs the 1-inch, 50MP sensor that supports 4K/120fps slow motion, HDR video at 60fps with 14 stops of dynamic range, and 10-bit D-Log M. All that gives freedom to creators who want editing flexibility.

Vertical video support

What’s interesting is that the new drone features a gimbal that rotates 225 degrees, allowing true vertical video. So, the content is sort of pre-formatted for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. This also curbs the hassle of cropping the original horizontal footage into vertical, just for social sharing.

On the safety front, DJI has added forward-facing LiDAR and six omnidirectional sensors, together powering what it calls Nightscape Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing. This enables obstacle avoidance even in very dim conditions, down to 1 lux.

Smarter subject tracking and longer flights

The ActiveTrack 360° feature is also getting sharper. It now offers more stable and responsive tracking for fast-moving subjects like cyclists. As for flight time, DJI claims up to 36 minutes on the standard battery, with the option to extend to 52 minutes using the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus.

Pricing and availability details

DJI is not releasing the Mini 5 Pro directly in the United States. Instead, it will only be available through third-party resellers. DJI did the same when it launched the Mavic 4 Pro. In Europe, pricing starts at €799, while bundles with extra batteries and controllers climb to €1,129.

In the US, customers may find the drone on platforms like Amazon, but IT comes with trade-offs like pricing, limited bundle options, and possible warranty complications.

Why is DJI skipping the US release?

The decision to avoid a direct US release appears to be influenced by ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions. While DJI remains one of the most popular drone brands worldwide, the US has increasingly scrutinized Chinese tech firms. In short, drone enthusiasts in the US will likely still get their hands on the Mini 5 Pro, but not as smoothly as their European or Asian counterparts.