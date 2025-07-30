EA says "NO" to $80 games, for now

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed that it won’t be raising game prices to $80 this fiscal year. This move aligns with Microsoft’s recent decision to not hike the price of its games.

EA is choosing to stick with its current pricing mix despite growing industry pressure. The update came during the company’s Q1 earnings call, where executives responded to investor concerns about recent layoffs, game cancellations, and overall strategy.

CEO Andrew Wilson told investors that EA’s diverse pricing strategy is still working. From free-to-play titles to full-priced premium editions, the company sees its flexible model as a way to keep players engaged across different platforms and budgets.

“We’re not planning any changes on pricing at this stage,” Wilson said, while also noting the company will continue exploring different pricing opportunities over time. The decision lands as some major competitors are pushing standard game prices to $70 and beyond, with speculation around $80 titles gaining traction.

Wilson didn’t rule out future changes entirely but said nothing dramatic is on the table this year. More importantly, EA also clarified that its current financial forecast assumes no pricing adjustments. That means upcoming titles like Madden NFL 26, EA Sports FC 26, and the next Battlefield will likely launch at existing price points.

The price discussion comes on the heels of recent turbulence at EA, including the layoff of 300 employees and the cancellation of several unannounced projects. Still, the company appears focused on stability and maintaining value for its player base.