EA Sports FC 26 Web App Release Date, Time, and All the Details

The web app is almost here

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

EA SPORTS FC 26 fans can get a head start on building their Ultimate Team with the new Web App releasing on Wednesday, September 17.

The EA FC 26 Web App release time is expected to be around 6 PM BST / 1 PM EDT / 10 AM PDT, giving players early access two days before the full game release.

The Web App will also allow players to manage squads, complete objectives, and plan transfers before diving into the full EA FC 26 experience on consoles and PC. Players should expect heavy server traffic at launch, similar to previous years, which may cause login delays. Patience will pay off as access opens fully throughout the day.

Using the EA FC 26 Web App, players can:

Manage Football Ultimate Team squads remotely.

Access player transfers and market items.

Prepare for Early Access content and daily events.

For those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, this is a perfect opportunity to plan your team, claim FC Points, and unlock exclusive content ahead of the game’s official launch.

EA FC 26 worldwide release is scheduled for September 26 on consoles and September 25 on PC, with Early Access starting September 19 for Ultimate Edition owners.

The FC 26 Web App provides a convenient way to get started early, ensuring players can hit the ground running on launch day.

Article feature image source: EA Sports