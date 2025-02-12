Edge Dev 134.0.3124.5 introduces a Color and Image Tab to the Settings Theme Page

The build is now available to download.

Edge Dev 134.0.3124.5 is now out to Insiders, and with this version, the browser introduced a new Color and Image Tab to the Settings Theme Page, allowing users to customize their browser’s theme with these options.

For now, the stable version of Edge only has a theme option, an overall appearance option, an AI theme generator, and a few more options, but it doesn’t have a Color and Image tab option. With it, users should be able to personalize their Edge experience highly.

Edge Dev 134.0.3124.5 also comes with dozens of fixes for various issues happening in the browser. Edge will no longer crash when switching from the default profile to the guest profile in the search bar. Android users should have no issues switching from dark and light themes, as the browser will no longer crash.

Some important UI issues have also been resolved, from issues with Browser Essentials to radio buttons and the tab search box background.

Edge’s PDF reader should have no problems adapting the Table of Contents static text to hover text anymore.

You can read Edge Dev 134.0.3124.5’s full release notes here.

Meanwhile, Microsoft removed the fake uninstalling guide for Edge, one of the best browser ads the company has ever released.