Goodbye to one of the best ad Microsoft has ever released for Edge

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Last week, we ran up a story about the fake uninstalling guide for Microsoft Edge, made by the Redmond-based tech giant itself. It was up for everyone to access. Now, it seems that the company has removed the webpage that had the guide. Now, it’s just a standard land page.

The uninstalling guide for Edge (you can’t uninstall Edge on Windows devices unless you’re located in the EU) was deceiving, though. It was not really a guide. Instead, it focused on why the browser is better than the other ones on the market right now (particularly Chrome).

The website also compared Edge to Chrome, emphasizing many of the browser’s unique capabilities, such as security and Copilot, the popular AI model.

As we said back then, the fake uninstalling guide was an honest and brilliant ad tactic that actually made me want to keep Edge around.

The browser, per se, is quite good, and some of our editors think it’s superior to Chrome, but Microsoft’s frustrating way of pushing it to Windows users every time it has the chance has made many hate it without even trying it first.

Did you take a look at the guide while it was up?