Edge Game Assist October Update Brings New Features, Support for 20+ New Games & Fixes

Edge Game Assist extensions

Microsoft is quietly updating Edge Game Assist to make it a must-have companion for PC players. The built-in browser inside Windows’ Game Bar now supports more than twenty new titles, offers a new option to close the tool directly, and includes a critical bug fix that resolves unwanted reinstalls.

First introduced in May 2025, Edge Game Assist lets players browse the web, watch guides, or check walkthroughs without leaving their game.

Now, the October update brings compatibility for some of the best titles series like Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, and Borderlands, ensuring that more players can access contextual info while playing.

Newly Supported Games in Edge Game Assist

Shooter & ActionRPG & AdventureHorror & Survival
Battlefield 6Assassin’s Creed IV: Black FlagDead Rising 4
Call of Duty: Infinite WarfareAssassin’s Creed OriginsDying Light: The Beast
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)Assassin’s Creed UnityThe Outlast Trials
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)Assassin’s Creed ValhallaLittle Nightmares III
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)Nier AutomataHollow Knight: Silksong
Call of Duty: WarzoneRemnant IIThe Hunter: Call of the Wild
Borderlands 4Devil May Cry 4: Special EditionWorld of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic
BioShock InfiniteDeep Rock Galactic

You can check the complete list of supported games here.

New Features and Fixes

Microsoft has also updated the overall experience by rolling out the following changes:

  • Close Game Assist from menu: Players can now shut down the overlay directly from “Settings and more (⋯).”
  • Auto-reinstall bug fixed: The persistent issue that caused Game Assist to reinstall on PCs with multiple accounts has been resolved.
  • General improvements: Minor polish and accessibility updates round out the release.

You can try Edge Game Assist by opening Edge > Settings > Appearance > Game Assist > Install Widget.

