Editing client-side encrypted MS Word file now works in Google Docs

Google is testing a new feature in beta that lets users open and edit client-side encrypted Word documents directly in Google Docs.

You can make changes to secure .docx files. Once made, those edits will be saved in the original Word format without converting the file, ensuring that encryption remains intact.

This helps organizations that use both Microsoft Word and Google Docs while keeping sensitive data protected through client-side encryption. To try it, go to File > Open in Google Docs, and upload an encrypted Word file. But it’s not available to everyone just yet.

Google Workspace admins have to request access through this form. Once approved, the feature becomes available immediately.

There are a few early limitations, outlined by Google:

You can only view and edit .docx Word file types. Additional Word file types are not supported.

The maximum file size is 20MB.

As we continue to improve Office editing in encrypted Google Docs, you may encounter incompatibilities with certain features. Some features may not be displayed and may not be editable, but will be preserved in the document and viewable in Microsoft Office.

Other features may be lost or altered in the latest version of the file when it is edited in Google Docs. You will see a notification within the document if editing will cause any features to be lost.

This is available only to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard and Plus, and Frontline Plus customers. Also, that’s only when they have enabled client-side encryption.

