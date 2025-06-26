Fix Elden Ring: Nightreign Multiplayer Connection Issues on PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Elden Ring: Nightreign multiplayer connection issues like “failed to join session,” random disconnects, or broken co-op are frustrating, especially when you’re just trying to explore The Lands Between with a friend. Whether you’re hosting or trying to join a session, the errors can pop up at any stage, ruining your gaming session.

This guide compiles every known fix so you can go and enjoy your game as soon as possible.

🧩 How to Fix the Elden Ring: Nightreign “Failed to Join Session” Error?

What does the error mean

The “failed to join session” error in Elden Ring: Nightreign happens when the game can’t establish a connection between two players in co-op or PvP mode. It usually stems from:

mismatched game versions

strict NAT types

network instability

remembrance quest conflicts.

The error can occur before loading into a friend’s world or right after using a multiplayer item. While it may seem like a server bug, it’s most often caused by something on the player’s end, such as a firewall block, bad matchmaking settings, or broken game files.

✅ 1. Start with the Basics

Restart Everything 🔄

Exit Elden Ring fully. Restart the Steam client. Reboot your PC.

Many users confirm this clears random session errors.

Launch the game and check Title Screen for the version number (e.g., App 1.01.3 / Reg 1.01.4). If outdated, update via Steam. Restart the game after updating.

Patch 1.01.1 (June 2025) fixed major session issues. Stay current!

Verify Game Files 🧩

In Steam, right-click Elden Ring: Nightreign. Select Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files. Wait for the scan and relaunch.

This checks for any corrupted or missing data.

Check Server Status 🌐

Visit Bandai Namco News, the official Elden Ring Twitter, or Epic Games Status If servers are down, wait until maintenance end



🔐 2. Matchmaking Rules That Matter

Match Settings Checklist

Same password, same game version, same boss target. All players must be on PC, not console. Only one player can be on a Remembrance mission during co-op.

Password Settings 🔑

Make sure the password is identical (case-sensitive) If it still fails, try removing the password completely Toggle the “Out-of-region matchmaking” setting on/off in:

System > Network Settings

This cross-region option often causes hidden mismatches.

Use Steam Invites Instead 🎫

If in-game matchmaking fails:

Add your friend on Steam Use the Steam overlay (Shift + Tab) to invite them directly This can bypass co-op bugs



📡 3. Fix Your Internet Settings

Restart Router / Switch Networks 🌐

Power-cycle your router Switch between Wi-Fi and Ethernet to force a new connection path

Enable UPnP for NAT Type 2 🔓

Log into your router settings (typically 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1) Enable UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) Save, reboot router and PC

This changes your NAT Type to Open/Moderate (Type 2), which is required for peer-to-peer games like Nightreign.

Use Google DNS 🧠

Set custom DNS on your PC:

Primary: 8.8.8.8

Secondary: 8.8.4.4

Then flush and renew your network settings:

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /renew

Check MTU Settings 🧮

Make sure your MTU is 1500 or set to Auto

or set to MTU mismatch can fragment network packets, breaking matchmaking

🔧 4. Advanced Router Configuration

Manually Forward Ports 🔁

Open your router’s port forwarding section and add:

Steam ports:

TCP: 27015, 27036

UDP: 27015, 27031–27036

Nightreign-specific ports (if needed):

TCP: 80, 443, 3478–3480, 10901

UDP: 3478–3479, 8571, 49152–65535

Save and reboot. This ensures your PC can receive connections without being blocked.

Use DMZ Mode (if UPnP fails) 🚨

In your router, set your PC’s IP as the DMZ host

This fully opens your connection but should only be used temporarily

💡 Search your router model + “DMZ host” for exact steps.

🛡️ 5. Firewall, Antivirus & EasyAntiCheat (EAC)

Whitelist the Game 🧱

In Windows Firewall and any third-party antivirus:

Add exceptions for both Steam.exe and eldenring_nightreign.exe

This stops over-aggressive firewalls from killing game sessions.

Fix EAC Disconnects 🔍

Go to: …/Elden Ring Nightreign/EasyAntiCheat_EOS/

Right-click EasyAntiCheat_EOS.exe

Set to Run as Administrator

Also verify the game in Steam to ensure EAC is up-to-date.

Turn Off VPNs and Proxies 🔌

Disconnect any VPN, proxy, or “internet booster”

These tools interfere with Elden Ring’s peer-to-peer networking

⚙️ 6. System-Level Fixes (Optional)

Disable Steam Overlay ❌

Open Steam > Settings > In-Game

Uncheck “Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game”

Overlay conflicts may cause rare crashes or session drops.

Compatibility Tweaks in Windows 🪟

Right-click eldenring_nightreign.exe

Choose Properties > Compatibility

Check Disable Fullscreen Optimizations

Turn off Game Mode in Windows Settings

Open Device Manager > Network Adapters

Right-click your adapter > Update driver

Outdated drivers often cause packet loss or random disconnects.

Router QoS Settings 🚦

Log into your router

Turn off Quality of Service (QoS) or bandwidth management features

Poorly configured QoS can throttle game packets.

Final Tip: When All Else Fails 📞

If you’ve tried every fix and matchmaking still fails:

It might be a server-side problem or a new bug

or a new bug Keep an eye on Bandai Namco Support

You can also report issues directly via the game support page



