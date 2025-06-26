Fix Elden Ring Nightreign Crashing on Windows PC [Step-by-Step Guide]
Elden Ring Nightreign crashing on PC is a frustrating issue many players are encountering, especially after the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Whether the game crashes at launch or during boss fights, there are real fixes available, confirmed by both Bandai Namco and the player community.
This guide gives you a clear, dummy-proof checklist, sorted from the simplest to the most advanced solutions. Each fix targets a specific cause: from corrupted files and outdated drivers to Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) failures, overheating, or bad Windows settings. Follow the steps below in order, testing the game after each, until your crashes are gone.
How to fix Elden Ring Nightreign Crashing
🧱 1. Crashes at Game Launch
Update the Game First
- Make sure you’re running the latest patch (1.01.2 or newer)
- Bandai Namco has fixed crash bugs in Adel, Baron of Night boss fights in recent updates
- Always let Steam download and apply updates before launching the game
Verify Game Files in Steam
- Go to Library → Right-click Elden Ring: Night Reign → Properties → Installed Files → Verify Integrity
- Steam will fix or redownload corrupted files
One Reddit user said verifying “always found 1 broken file” after every patch, which stopped their crashes.
Update Your Graphics Drivers
- Visit NVIDIA or AMD’s official site
- Download the latest Game Ready Driver
- Reboot after installation
- Still crashing? Try rolling back to a previous stable version—some users found recent drivers unstable
Update Windows + System Software
- Run Windows Update
- Install latest Visual C++ Redistributables (x86 & x64) and .NET Framework
- Update chipset/motherboard drivers via Intel or AMD’s website.
One user fixed all crashes by updating to Windows 11, installing chipset drivers, and Visual C++ packages.
Run as Administrator & Disable Overlays
- Navigate to the game folder
C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN\Game\
- Right-click nightreign.exe and start_protected_game.exe
→ Properties → Compatibility → Run as Administrator
- Disable Steam, Discord, Xbox Game Bar, and GeForce Experience overlays
🧠 2. Windows Settings & Anti-Cheat Conflicts
Turn Off Memory Integrity (Core Isolation)
- Open Windows Security App → Device Security → Core Isolation Details
- Toggle “Memory Integrity” Off and restart.
Reported fix for random crashes on Windows 11.
Repair Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC)
- Navigate to:
…\ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN\EasyAntiCheat\
- Run EasyAntiCheat_Setup.exe → Select Elden Ring → Click Repair
- Give EasyAntiCheat_EOS.exe admin rights
If your crash occurs right after EAC loads (white screen then exit), this is your fix.
Launch in Offline Mode (Test Only)
- In Steam: go to Settings → Go Offline
- Start Night Reign solo (no multiplayer, no EAC)
If it runs crash-free offline, your issue is tied to online or EAC.
🌡️ 3. Crashes During Gameplay (Exploration, Bosses)
Lower In-Game Graphics Settings
- Reduce shadow quality, textures, effects, and resolution
- Switch to Medium/Low settings to reduce VRAM/CPU load
Monitor Temps & Memory Usage
- Use HWMonitor or similar to check:
- GPU/CPU temps (should stay <85°C)
- RAM usage (Night Reign needs 12GB minimum)
Try Solo or Offline Mode
- Multiplayer can introduce lag, EAC errors, or instability
- Use Solo Expeditions or offline play to isolate the issue
Re-verify Game Files Again
- Even mid-play crashes may stem from corrupt files
- Repeat Steam “Verify Integrity” process if crashes persist
🚪 4. Crashes in Specific Areas or Events
Install Patch 1.01.2 (June 10, 2025)
- Fixes a known crash in the Adel boss fight
- Confirm your title screen says App Ver. 1.01.2
Reload Save or Restart Area
- If crashing at a specific spot (cutscene, door, boss arena):
Tweak Graphics Settings (Scene-Specific)
- Try Borderless Windowed mode for better stability
Verify Again Post-Crash
- Rarely, crashing can corrupt files on disk
- Always re-run Steam’s verification after a serious crash
🧪 5. Extra Workarounds and Safety Steps
Temporarily Disable Antivirus or Add Exceptions
- Some AV/firewalls block game executables or EAC
- Add eldenring.exe and EAC to whitelist or disable AV briefly
Avoid Buggy Online Events
- Skip summoning or raid activities temporarily
- If one dungeon or puzzle always crashes, skip or return late
Wrap-Up
Crashes in Elden Ring: Nightreign are annoying but usually fixable. By walking through updates, driver checks, EAC repair, and system tweaks, you can eliminate most causes of launch or mid-game crashes on PC.
If you’re still stuck after trying everything, switch to Offline Mode as a short-term workaround and report the issue to Bandai Namco. New patches are still rolling out, and chances are your fix is just a step away.
