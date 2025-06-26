Fix Elden Ring Nightreign Crashing on Windows PC [Step-by-Step Guide]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Elden Ring Nightreign crashing on PC is a frustrating issue many players are encountering, especially after the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Whether the game crashes at launch or during boss fights, there are real fixes available, confirmed by both Bandai Namco and the player community.

This guide gives you a clear, dummy-proof checklist, sorted from the simplest to the most advanced solutions. Each fix targets a specific cause: from corrupted files and outdated drivers to Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) failures, overheating, or bad Windows settings. Follow the steps below in order, testing the game after each, until your crashes are gone.

How to fix Elden Ring Nightreign Crashing

🧱 1. Crashes at Game Launch

Make sure you’re running the latest patch (1.01.2 or newer)



Bandai Namco has fixed crash bugs in Adel, Baron of Night boss fights in recent updates



Always let Steam download and apply updates before launching the game

Verify Game Files in Steam

Go to Library → Right-click Elden Ring: Night Reign → Properties → Installed Files → Verify Integrity



Steam will fix or redownload corrupted files

One Reddit user said verifying “always found 1 broken file” after every patch, which stopped their crashes.

Visit NVIDIA or AMD’s official site



Download the latest Game Ready Driver



Reboot after installation



Still crashing? Try rolling back to a previous stable version—some users found recent drivers unstable

Run Windows Update



Install latest Visual C++ Redistributables (x86 & x64) and .NET Framework



and Update chipset/motherboard drivers via Intel or AMD’s website.

One user fixed all crashes by updating to Windows 11, installing chipset drivers, and Visual C++ packages.

Run as Administrator & Disable Overlays

Navigate to the game folder

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN\Game\



C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN\Game\ Right-click nightreign.exe and start_protected_game.exe

→ Properties → Compatibility → Run as Administrator



→ Properties → Compatibility → Run as Administrator Disable Steam, Discord, Xbox Game Bar, and GeForce Experience overlays

🧠 2. Windows Settings & Anti-Cheat Conflicts

Turn Off Memory Integrity (Core Isolation)

Open Windows Security App → Device Security → Core Isolation Details



→ Device Security → Core Isolation Details Toggle “Memory Integrity” Off and restart.

Reported fix for random crashes on Windows 11.

Repair Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC)

Navigate to:

…\ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN\EasyAntiCheat\



…\ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN\EasyAntiCheat\ Run EasyAntiCheat_Setup.exe → Select Elden Ring → Click Repair



Give EasyAntiCheat_EOS.exe admin rights

If your crash occurs right after EAC loads (white screen then exit), this is your fix.

Launch in Offline Mode (Test Only)

In Steam: go to Settings → Go Offline



Start Night Reign solo (no multiplayer, no EAC)

If it runs crash-free offline, your issue is tied to online or EAC.

🌡️ 3. Crashes During Gameplay (Exploration, Bosses)

Lower In-Game Graphics Settings

Reduce shadow quality, textures, effects , and resolution



, and resolution Switch to Medium/Low settings to reduce VRAM/CPU load

Monitor Temps & Memory Usage

Use HWMonitor or similar to check: GPU/CPU temps (should stay <85°C)

RAM usage (Night Reign needs 12GB minimum )



or similar to check: You have 8GB RAM: close background apps and increase Virtual Memory (Page File) Go to: “Adjust appearance and performance” → Advanced → Virtual Memory → Set custom size (e.g. 12–16GB)







Try Solo or Offline Mode

Multiplayer can introduce lag, EAC errors, or instability



Use Solo Expeditions or offline play to isolate the issue

Re-verify Game Files Again

Even mid-play crashes may stem from corrupt files



Repeat Steam “Verify Integrity” process if crashes persist

🚪 4. Crashes in Specific Areas or Events

Install Patch 1.01.2 (June 10, 2025)

Fixes a known crash in the Adel boss fight



Confirm your title screen says App Ver. 1.01.2

Reload Save or Restart Area

If crashing at a specific spot (cutscene, door, boss arena): Quit to Main Menu , reload your save

Try approaching from a different angle or after reboot



Tweak Graphics Settings (Scene-Specific)

Disable: Motion Blur

Depth of Field

Post-Processing



Try Borderless Windowed mode for better stability

Verify Again Post-Crash

Rarely, crashing can corrupt files on disk



Always re-run Steam’s verification after a serious crash

🧪 5. Extra Workarounds and Safety Steps

Temporarily Disable Antivirus or Add Exceptions

Some AV/firewalls block game executables or EAC



Add eldenring.exe and EAC to whitelist or disable AV briefly

Avoid Buggy Online Events

Skip summoning or raid activities temporarily



If one dungeon or puzzle always crashes, skip or return late

Why does Elden Ring Nightreign crash at launch on my PC? Usually due to missing files, outdated GPU drivers, or EAC conflicts. Start with verifying the game and updating everything. How do I fix Nightreign crashing during boss fights or exploration? Lower your graphics settings, monitor temps, and use Solo mode to rule out multiplayer issues. Is Memory Integrity causing Nightreign crashes? Yes, on Windows 11 it can interfere with EAC. Disable it in Windows Security. Does Easy Anti-Cheat cause Elden Ring Nightreign to crash? It can. Repairing or reinstalling EAC has helped many users resolve crash-at-launch problems.

Wrap-Up

Crashes in Elden Ring: Nightreign are annoying but usually fixable. By walking through updates, driver checks, EAC repair, and system tweaks, you can eliminate most causes of launch or mid-game crashes on PC.

If you’re still stuck after trying everything, switch to Offline Mode as a short-term workaround and report the issue to Bandai Namco. New patches are still rolling out, and chances are your fix is just a step away.