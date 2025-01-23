Error Bad Compression Buffer 605 (0x25D): How to Fix it

Downloading the Windows ISO again can help you with this issue

ERROR_BAD_COMPRESSION_BUFFER often appears when trying to install Windows or while repairing your installation. The error can prevent you from tackling other issues on your PC, so let’s see how we can fix it.

How can I fix ERROR_BAD_COMPRESSION_BUFFER?

1. Download a new ISO

Navigate to the Windows 11 download page. Select Windows 11 (multi-edition ISO for x64 devices) and click on Download Now.

Select the desired language and click on Continue. Lastly, click on 64-bit download.



After downloading the new ISO, try using it for the installation process. A few users reported that they downloaded ISO on another PC before transferring it to their PC, so try that as well.

2. Try running a repair install

Double-click the Windows 11 ISO to mount it. Next, go to This PC and open it. Locate the setup.exe file and run it.

When asked to download updates, choose Not right now.

Wait while the setup performs everything. Follow the steps on the screen until you see the Ready to install screen. Click on Change what to keep and choose Keep personal files and apps. If this option isn’t available, you’ll have to remove all files from the system drive if you proceed.

Click Next and follow the instructions on the screen.

Once done, you’ll have a fresh installation of Windows with your files intact. This method can be useful if you get this error while trying to run SFC or DISM.

3. Other tips to try

Try removing additional RAM sticks. Sometimes removing modules can help with installation issues. Try disconnecting and connecting your SSD again. Sometimes using a different slot can also help. If possible, try using a different USB drive for the process. Format your C drive before selecting it as the install destination.

ERROR_BAD_COMPRESSION_BUFFER can cause problems with the installation, but that is mostly due to bad ISO or system corruption, however, our guidelines will help you fix that in no time.

Before leaving, we covered other buffer errors in our ERROR_BUFFER_ALL_ZEROS and ERROR_MARSHALL_OVERFLOW articles, so don’t hesitate to check them out.