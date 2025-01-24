Error Invalid Variant 604 (0x25C): How to Fix it

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more



ERROR_INVALID_VARIANT often appears as 604 (0x25C) The supplied variant structure contains invalid data message. This issue is usually related to permissions, and in this guide, we’re going to show you how to fix that.

How can I fix ERROR_INVALID_VARIANT?

Firstly, download PsExec software. Once downloaded, extract the tool on your desktop. We’ll assume it’s located in the Pstools folder. Press the Windows key + S and type cmd. Select Run as administrator.

Navigate to the Pstools folder. You should be able to do this with the following command: cd C:\Users\Username\Desktop\Pstools

Use this command to run the desired tool, like this, for example: psexec.exe -i -s %windir%\system32\mmc.exe /s taskschd.msc

Next, you should be able to use TaskScheduler or any other tool that is giving you this error.

Keep in mind that these steps are for Task Scheduler, but if you want to use it for other tools, you’ll need to change the command in Step 5.

2. Use NSudo

Download NSudo software. Start the software and use it to start cmd as TrustedInstaller.

Now you can run the desired command, for example, SCHTASKS /Change /TN "Microsoft\Windows\UpdateOrchestrator\Reboot" /DISABLE Alternatively, you can open Task Scheduler or any other software such as TrustedInstaller or System and the issue should be gone.

ERROR_INVALID_VARIANT appears when you need to have certain privileges to modify certain services or processes.

This issue can appear when using various apps, so while these tools can help you, you’ll need to adjust the commands you’re running accordingly.

