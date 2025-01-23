Error Validate Continue 625 (0x271): Fix it With 3 Steps

To fix this issue, simply retry the operation again

by Milan Stanojevic 

ERROR_VALIDATE_CONTINUE usually comes with 625 (0x271) The validation process needs to continue on to the next step. While this usually isn’t a major issue, there are a few ways to deal with it.

How can I fix ERROR_VALIDATE_CONTINUE?

Before we start, ensure that your system and required software are up to date. In addition, ensure that your PC has enough resources to handle the validation.

1. Continue the validation

  1. When this issue occurs, continue the process or re-run the command.
  2. For example, if you tried to run chkdsk, run it again with the following command: chkdsk <drive_letter>: /f /r
    CHKDSK FR
  3. The command will force the system to repair errors and validate the file system fully.

2. Scan the system for corruption

  1. Press the Windows key + S and type cmd. Select Run as administrator.
  2. Next, run the following command: sfc /scannow
    SFCSCANNOW CMD ERROR_BAD_CURRENT_DIRECTORY
  3. Wait for it to finish.
  4. Check if the problem is gone. If not, run DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
    dism restorehealth
  5. Wait for the scan to finish.

3. Other tips to try

  1. Check for pending actions, some workflows may require user input to proceed.
  2. Look for prompts or any other instructions related to the operation.
  3. Try restarting the operation and check if that solves the issue.
  4. Check the official documentation and adjust your workflow accordingly.

These are some general guidelines that you can use if you ever encounter ERROR_VALIDATE_CONTINUE. Despite its name, this isn’t a failure, instead it works similarly to a notification, and in some cases, it doesn’t need any addressing.

This is similar to the Error_Dbg_Continue that we covered recently. For more similar errors, don’t miss our ERROR_CANT_WAIT article.

Milan Stanojevic

