ERROR_SYSTEM_SHUTDOWN [BSoD Fix]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix all BSoD events and keep computer safe and clean: Fortect will find the cause of BSoD and fix it. Here is how to do it with 3 easy steps: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing BSoD

to find broken files that are causing BSoD Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The ERROR_SYSTEM_SHUTDOWN with error code 641 (0x281) and description The system is in the process of shutting down indicates that a task was not completed as the system is shutting down or restarting.

This error can appear during system updates, software installations, or when specific processes are run while the system is preparing to shut down. First, check the system is not in between shutting down or restarting, let the process complete, and if it is stuck, try restarting your device manually.

How can I fix ERROR_SYSTEM_SHUTDOWN?

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. Click System from the left pane. Select Troubleshoot. Click Other troubleshooters. Locate Windows Update and select Run. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

2. End the unwanted processes

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager app. Go to the Processes tab, locate the tasks that are stuck or not letting your PC from shutting down. Select it and click End task.

3. Restart your PC in clean boot environment

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type msconfig and click OK to open the System Configuration window. Go to the Services tab, place a checkmark next to Hide all Microsoft services and click Disable all. Switch to the Startup tab, and click the Open Task Manager link. On the Task Manager app, select the Enabled items one by one and click Disable, then close the window. Back on the System Configuration window, click Apply and OK. Click Restart.

4. Run an SFC scan

Press the Windows key, type cmd in the search box, and click Run as administrator from the list of options to launch Command Prompt with administrator rights. To scan and repair the corrupted system files, type the following command and hit Enter : sfc /scannow Wait for the scan to complete, then restart your computer to let the changes take effect.

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type devmgmt.msc and click OK to open Device Manager. From the list of system components, locate a driver icon with a yellow triangle with an exclamation mark. Right-click it and choose Update driver from the context menu. Select Search automatically for drivers. If there are more than one problematic device driver, repeat the steps to update the drivers.

Windows will try to install the latest driver; however, if it fails, you can head to the device’s manufacturer’s website and download & install the driver manually. On the other hand, you can get a reliable third-party driver updater tool to ensure all the device drivers are up to date.

If there is no update available, you can follow these steps to reinstall the problematic driver and fix the ERROR_SYSTEM_SHUTDOWN:

Open Device Manager again, right-click the driver, and choose Uninstall device from the context menu. Select Uninstall again. Once uninstalled, go to Action and select Scan for hardware changes from the context menu.

6. Restore your PC to an older point

Press the Windows key, type control panel in the search box, and click Open from the list of options. Go to View by and click Large icons, then select Recovery from the list of options. Click Open System Restore. On the System Restore wizard, select Choose a different restore point and click Next. From the list of available restore points, select the point before you get the ERROR_SYSTEM_SHUTDOWN BSoD error, then click Next. Click Finish to start the process.

Windows will restart and restore your system settings to the chosen point. However, if it fails, and you get System Restore did not Complete Successfully message after restart, the conflicting drivers, or corrupted system files could be the reasons.

7. Reset your computer

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. Click System from the left pane and choose Recovery. Under Recovery options, locate Reset this PC and click the Reset PC button. On the Choose an option page, choose the Keep my files option. Select Cloud download on the How would you like to install Windows screen. On the Additional settings screen, click Next. Click Reset on the Ready to Reset this PC page.

Once you click Reset, a fresh copy of Windows will be downloaded from the cloud. During this process, the third-party apps, settings and drivers will be deleted but the personal files will be preserved. Oncde Windows will be reinstalled, your PC will restart and you can login, configure system settings, and reinstall third-party apps and programs.

In conclusion, to fix the ERROR_SYSTEM_SHUTDOWN, you can run the Windows Update troubleshooter, end the unwanted processes, restart your PC in clean boot, run an SFC scan to repair the corrupted files, update/reinstall the affected driver, restore your PC to an older point or reset your computer.

If you have any questions or suggestions about the BSoD error, feel free to mention them in the comments section below.