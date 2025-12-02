Escape From Tarkov Hit by Major Global Server Outage — Matchmaking, Trading & Launcher Down

Players are facing multiple issues as of now

Escape from Tarkov players worldwide are facing one of the game’s most severe outages of the year, with multiple core services going offline simultaneously.

Is Escape From Tarkov down now?

Starting early today, all major regional servers, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Russia, are down due to ongoing issues, according to the official Tarkov service-status website.

Image credit: Battle State Games

The outage has disrupted nearly every critical system. While the website, forum, and authentication services remain operational, the launcher, group lobby, trading, and matchmaking systems are facing issues. In other words, players are unable to start raids, join groups, or access in-game markets.

Downdetector also shows a massive spike in user reports in the last hour. As of now, at least 2,500 users have reported issues with Escape from Trakov. Messages posted on the official status page list the issue as ongoing, with no estimate yet for full restoration.

Image credit: Downdetector | Screenshot captured in IST

Earlier this week, a separate update-installation issue was resolved, but today’s outage appears global. With all four major server regions affected at once, players are effectively locked out of the core Tarkov experience.

We’ll update this story as updates come in. This is a developing story….