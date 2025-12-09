Fans Expect GTA 6 News After Rockstar Clears Its December 9 Plans

Fans waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 updates have started to speculate again after a sudden schedule change at Rockstar Games. According to Red94, Rockstar cleared its internal plans for December 9, and the shift has the community buzzing.

Dataminer Tex2 reported that the next GTA Online update was originally planned for Tuesday but moved to the following day. This adjustment leaves Rockstar’s calendar unusually open, which caught the attention of eager fans. Since Rockstar rarely alters its schedule, the change created instant curiosity across social channels.

Players hope this move signals something bigger, with theories ranging from a new GTA 6 trailer to the first real gameplay showcase. Others believe Rockstar might reveal pre order details or pricing information at the very least.

Whether anything happens on December 9 remains unknown, but expectations continue to rise as the date approaches. Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.