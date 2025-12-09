Fans Expect GTA 6 News After Rockstar Clears Its December 9 Plans

News
Milan Stanojevic
Milan Stanojevic Shield
Windows Toubleshooting Expert
News
Reading time icon 1 min. read
Calendar icon EEST

Fans waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 updates have started to speculate again after a sudden schedule change at Rockstar Games. According to Red94, Rockstar cleared its internal plans for December 9, and the shift has the community buzzing.

Dataminer Tex2 reported that the next GTA Online update was originally planned for Tuesday but moved to the following day. This adjustment leaves Rockstar’s calendar unusually open, which caught the attention of eager fans. Since Rockstar rarely alters its schedule, the change created instant curiosity across social channels.

Players hope this move signals something bigger, with theories ranging from a new GTA 6 trailer to the first real gameplay showcase. Others believe Rockstar might reveal pre order details or pricing information at the very least.

Whether anything happens on December 9 remains unknown, but expectations continue to rise as the date approaches. Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.

More about the topics: gta 6

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages