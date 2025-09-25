Fire Emblem Shadows: Release Date, Platforms, Availability, Plot & Season Pass Details

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Shadows comes with role-playing and social deduction features. When playing, you’ll be exposed to a narrative of loyalty, betrayal, and tactics in a world where legendary heroes and dark forces prevail. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Fire Emblem Shadows: Release Date, Platforms, and Availability

Nintendo launched Fire Emblem Shadows on September 25, 2025. The game is now available in more than 70 countries and regions, including Japan and the United States. It is free-to-play on iOS and Android, with optional in-game purchases. You can enjoy the game in 10 languages, including Japanese and English.

Fire Emblem Shadows Plot

The narrative of the game revolves around Kurt, who is the heir to the throne of Ast, and must escape when a rival empire conquers his kingdom. Throughout, Kurt becomes tempted by followers of the shadow goddess Fenris, and players have control over how his journey unfolds. The story diverges into two branches:

Path of Light: Kurt aims to free Ast from the empire.

Path of Shadow: Kurt seeks revenge, embracing the darker powers.

Decisions within the narrative influence gameplay as well as character progression, creating depth and replay value.

Fire Emblem Shadows Gameplay Details

Fire Emblem Shadows utilizes an auto-battler format in which three actual players coordinate as one against waves of foes. Within the group:

Two players are with Light and fight as usual.

One player is in secret Shadow, undermining the fight and profiting if they go undetected.

Upon the conclusion of the first combat round, the Light players need to deduce who the traitor is. If the Shadow player is correctly identified, there will be a bonus for the final battle. In the final battle, the Shadow will be uncovered, and the ultimate result relies on strategic play and deceit.

Moreover, legacy Fire Emblem characters have specific changes. For instance, Lyn has horse ears as her normal appearance, and changes into a centaur-like form if she is on good terms with Shadow.

Season Pass: Wind of the Plains Season Pass Details

Nintendo has launched the Season Pass “Wind of the Plains,” which gives players a chance to grab rewards and progress gains for sticking with the game. Players can get Lyn’s Souls to unlock Lyn: Plains Wind.

Duration: Valid until October 27, 2025, 10:59 p.m. (PT).

Valid until October 27, 2025, 10:59 p.m. (PT). Premium Pass: Offers accelerated progress to hire Lyn and unlock bonus rewards.

Key Trivia

The tagline for the launch trailer, “Trust no one,” is the same as that which was used in the western commercial for Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade. That’s not all; characters like Carina and Alberta have the “Cain and Abel” template. They also have nicknames, “the Bull” and “the Panther.

