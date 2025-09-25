Forza Horizon 6 is Set in Japan: Check Release Date, Trailer, Cars, and Seasons

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Playground Games has finally debuted what every car-racing fan has been asking for. The first cinematic teaser of Forza Horizon 6 was teased during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6. From release window to trailers, and of course, cars, we’ve covered everything here. Keep reading!!

A Quick Recap from Forza Horizon 6’s Announcement

Forza Horizon 6 First Look Trailer

Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan, and the first look trailer exactly shows that. The trailer opens with panoramic views of Mount Fuji and Tokyo’s neon skyline, while quickly showcasing the rural roads and winding mountain passes. Hidden Easter eggs from previous Horizon titles are scattered throughout, giving longtime fans a familiar thrill while showcasing the beauty of Japan’s landscapes.

The game is scheduled for 2026, though Playground Games has not revealed a specific month. Early teasers suggest a full reveal of gameplay will be released in early 2026. Do note that Forza Horizon 6 will first launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2026.

Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are also planning a post-launch release for PlayStation 5. For now, you can wishlist the game on Xbox and Steam.

Japan as the Horizon Setting

The Art Director, Don Arceta, explained why Japan was the ideal location for the game. Japan’s mix of tradition and modernity makes it perfect for Horizon’s open world. Shrines sit next to neon arcades, and quiet streets meet bustling neighborhoods. Cultural Consultant Kyoko Yamashita worked closely with the team, ensuring that streets, signage, and even sounds feel authentic, making the game resonate with both locals and newcomers.

Image: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 6 Cars and Japanese Car Culture

Japan’s automotive history also takes center stage in Forza Horizon 6. The teaser shows a mix of Kei cars, drift machines, vans, and racing icons, reflecting the depth of Japan’s car culture. Arceta noted that the selection is designed to appeal to casual drivers and car enthusiasts alike. Play will be able to customize elements in the games and expect a driving experience that is both visceral and layered.

Dynamic Seasons in Forza Horizon 6

Seasons add more vibrance to Forza Horizon 6. For example, summers bring scorching heat and vibrant festivals, while snowy winters offer players challenging driving conditions. Furthermore, the Sakura season makes landscapes even more eye-appealing with delicate cherry blossoms.

Authenticity and Cultural Research

Besides all the visuals, the team prioritized what it calls a “lived-in world.” Field trips to Tokyo allowed developers to capture “organized chaos with surprising calm.”

That’s all we have from the announcement of Forza Horizon 6 for now. If there’s any update in relation to this game, we’ll update all the information here. So, stay tuned!