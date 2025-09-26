Free Windows 10 ESU in Europe comes with 60-day account sign-in requirement

Failing to do so will require users to re-enroll using Microsoft account

Yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 10 users in the European Economic Area (EEA) will have access to Extended Security Updates (ESU) for free. The decision came after mounting pressure by users and Euroconsumers group.

After announcment, Microsoft has outlined requirements for free ESU in Europe. While Microsoft dropped the earlier requirement to sync PC settings to the cloud, the new requirement asks users to sign in with a Microsoft account once every 60 days (via Bleeping Computer) If you don’t do that, and your PC will be unenrolled from ESU until you log in again.

Below is the statement by a Microsoft spokesperson:

Sign in to your PC with a Microsoft account (MSA) and stay signed in to receive ESU updates at no additional cost. If your MSA is not used to sign in for a period of up to 60 days, ESU updates will be discontinued, and you’ll need to re-enroll by signing in using the same MSA.

Free in Europe, paid elsewhere

If you’re outside the EEA, nothing changes. The ESU program will cost $30 per device a year, or 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or you’ll need to enable cloud sync tied to a Microsoft account to stay covered

For users in Europe, the good news is that re-enrolling isn’t permanent. If your PC drops out of ESU, signing in with the same Microsoft account restores access, and you can unlink again afterward for another 60 days of coverage.