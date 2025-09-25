Windows 10 Users in Europe to Get Free Security Updates After Microsoft U-Turn

Users outside the EEA still have to opt between two options

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has been under fire for trying to tie Extended Security Updates (ESU) to its Windows Backup app. For those unaware, the company requires Windows 10 users to sign into a Microsoft Account and sync their PC settings to the cloud to be eligible for the extra year of updates.

If you were also bothered by this decision and live in the European Economic Area (EEA), there’s some good news for you. As Windows Central reports, Microsoft has been forced to backtrack the aforementioned decision in the European Economic Area (EEA). Thanks to mounting pressure from Euroconsumers.

Now, Windows 10 users in Europe will get a year of free ESU updates without having to enable Windows Backup. That’s a major reversal, given that outside the EEA, people will still need to turn on Backup. If not, they have to pay $30 for a year, or redeem 1,000 Microsoft Reward points.

In an open letter published earlier this week, Eurocomsumers noted:

We are pleased to learn that Microsoft will provide a no-cost Extended Security Updates (ESU) option for Windows 10 consumer users in the European Economic Area (EEA). We are also glad this option will not require users to back up settings, apps, or credentials, or use Microsoft Rewards.

In addition to that, a Microsoft spokesperson has also confirmed the backtrack to the news outlet. The company is “making updates to the enrollment process to ensure it meets local expectations and delivers a secure, streamlined experience,” the statement reads.

Well, this isn’t the first time Microsoft has faced backlash. Just last week, Consumer Reports urged Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to extend free updates globally, warning that millions of PCs would otherwise be left stranded.

For now, though, the free option, without any catch, only applies to Windows 10 users in the EEA. They will continue to receive ESU updates until October 13th, 2026, but businesses can buy support for up to three years.

via: The Verge