Fresh leak spills details about OpenAI's new GPT-5 agent 'GPT-Alpha'

It's unclear when or if the AI agent will be rolled out

As any other tech giants, OpenAI also tests its products internally before rolling them out to masses. Only last week, Sam Altman tweeted that OpenAI is preparing to launch new compute-intensive offerings. He noted that some features will initially be limited to Pro subscribers or come with added fees. Well, it seems one of those features has just slipped through the internal testing cracks.

Folks over at Bleeping Computer, spotted a tweet by X user Clay Malott, which hints at a new “Agent with Truncation” entry under Alpha Models inside ChatGPT. Interestingly, it reveals an unreleased GPT-Alpha option. The news outlet further notes that based on its internal prompt, GPT-Alpha uses GPT-5 for “advanced reasoning and tool use.”

Image credit: X/@ClayMallot

It is designed to handle tasks like browsing the web, generating and editing images, writing and debugging code, and creating documents, spreadsheets, and slides. In other words, GPT-Alpha looks like a major addition to autonomous AI assistant built directly into ChatGPT.

OpenAI hasn’t confirmed when or if GPT-Alpha will roll out to the public. But Altman’s words from last week and the brief appearance of this hidden feature point to a likely premium-tier experiment.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has also recently expanded the access of its affordable “ChatGPT Go” plan in Indonesia. While compute-heavy agents are being tested behind the scenes, new lightweight versions are being deployed to reach more people worldwide.