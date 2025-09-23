OpenAI Launches 'ChatGPT Go' in Indonesia: Check Price & Message Limits

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Last month, OpenAI launched a new yet affordable subscription tier called ChatGPT Go for Indian users, priced at just ₹399 per month (~$4.50). The launch was successful, helping the AI giant reach masses in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Now, as expected, OpenAI has launched the Chat Go plan in Indonesia, where it is available for Rp75,000 per month (~ $4.50). As this support page notes, Indonesia is the second country to officially get access to the lower-cost plan after India.

What does ChatGPT Go offer?

Despite its affordable pricing, ChatGPT Go comes with a bunch of perks. For starters, you can get extended access to GPT-5, with 10× higher message limits, 10× more image generations, and more file uploads. That too, with double the memory for personalized responses.

The plan also unlocks advanced data analysis tools like Python and supports custom GPTs. Nick Turley, VP and Head of ChatGPT, posted on X, highlighting the demand for plans in the country.

He notes, “It’s exciting to see the rapid adoption of AI in Indonesia, which is already one of ChatGPT’s top five markets by weekly active users. If you’re in Indonesia, try ChatGPT Go and let us know what you think.”

With Google already in the race and OpenAI stepping up, the question now is whether Microsoft will follow with a cheaper version of its Copilot Pro subscription to stay competitive. That’s something only time will tell.