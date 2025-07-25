Frostpunk 2 Confirmed to Launch on Xbox & PS5 on September 18

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Frostpunk 2 is officially landing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this fall, with a release date now confirmed for September 18, 2025. This marks the series’ return to consoles after the first Frostpunk earned praise for its strategic depth and bleak storytelling.

This time, developer 11 bit studios says it has reworked the experience to feel more natural on controllers. Production Coordinator Igor Skibinski explained that the original interface couldn’t just be copied over.

The team redesigned key systems to make gameplay more intuitive, especially when navigating New London’s social and political chaos on a gamepad.

Frostpunk 2 will launch digitally, but fans will also get the option to pick up one of two new boxed editions. The Icebreaker Edition includes the base game on disc, a pop-up model of New London, a digital novella titled Warm Flesh, and a digital artbook covering the game’s development.

The more elaborate Whiteout Edition builds on that with a layered shadow box that lights up, plus a Deluxe upgrade that unlocks three future DLCs. Buyers also get collectible items like a Frostpunk-themed keychain, postcards, stickers, and one of two embroidered faction patches, either the disciplined Technocrats or the radical Icebloods.

There’s no word yet on a version for Nintendo Switch 2, but we are assuming it’ll be out, given that it comes with support for mouse input and offers solid specs.