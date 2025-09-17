Ghost of Yōtei Release Date, Time, Platforms, and Game Details

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Earlier this year, Sucker Punch Productions has officially announced October 2, 2025 as the release date for Ghost of Yōtei. The long-awaited successor to Ghost of Tsushima will debut with a midnight local time rollout. In other words, players across various regions can jump in to play as soon as the clock turns past midnight

Is Ghost of Yōtei going to be PS exclusive?

At launch, Ghost of Yōtei will be exclusive to PlayStation 5. The studio hasn’t a PC version or an Xbox edition of the title. While many PlayStation exclusives have made their way to PC months or years later, Sucker Punch has not shared any such plans for Ghost of Yōtei yet. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

Pre-orders and special editions

Pre-orders for the game opened earlier this year, offering players multiple editions to choose from. Besides the Standard and Digital Deluxe editions, a Collector’s Edition is also planned. It’ll reportedly include art cards, a replica mask, and a papercraft display piece. As for digital bonuses, you can grab exclusive cosmetic gear, weapons, and PlayStation Network avatars. If you’ve pre-order any edition, you must have received an additional in-game mask as a launch bonus.

Ghost of Yōtei storyline and gameplay features

The game is set in Ezo (modern-day Hokkaido) in the year 1603, with a new lead character named Atsu. Her mission revolves around dismantling the “Yōtei Six,” which is a powerful group responsible for her family’s downfall.

The game focuses on player choice in progression, allowing you to decide which targets to confront first.

If you’re eyeing multiplayer feature, sadly, it won’t be available at launch. However, Sucker Punch has confirmed that a co-op mode will arrive in 2026, following in the footsteps of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.