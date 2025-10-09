GitHub is Finally Migrating to Azure Servers, Ending Years of Independence

The migration will be completed over the next 12 to 24 months

GitHub is gearing up for a massive migration to Microsoft’s Azure servers. The decision, first reported by The Verge, is expected to be completed over the next 12 to 24 months. The decision comes just two months after GitHub’s ex-CEO Thomas Dohmke stepped down.

Per the report, the migration is being positioned internally as “existential” for GitHub, allowing the platform to scale for AI and Copilot workloads.

In an internal memo, GitHub’s chief technology officer (CTO), Vladimir Fedorov, said, “We have to do this. It’s existential for GitHub to have the ability to scale to meet the demands of AI and Copilot, and Azure is our path forward.”

As of now, Github is hosted on its own data centers in Virginia. However, the platform is reportedly facing capacity constraints that limit its ability to meet growing developer demand.

The transition will prioritize infrastructure over new feature development, with employees asked to focus on migration tasks to ensure timely completion.

GitHub has already experimented with moving select services to Azure, but previous attempts faced delays and technical hurdles. The upcoming migration will encompass core services, including complex MySQL clusters, which could increase the risk of temporary outages.

The move also hints that Microsoft is looking for deeper integration into CoreAI team and broader use of Microsoft productivity tools, such as Teams, over Slack. Moreover, the report suggests that GitHub leadership have stressed aligning more closely with Microsoft will help manage the explosive growth in developer activity and AI-powered workflows.