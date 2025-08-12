GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke Announces To Step Down

He will quit the role at the end of this year

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke has confirmed that he will leave the company at the end of 2025. Dohmke says he’s ready to “become a founder again” after guiding the platform through one of its most transformative periods.

GitHub saw major AI growth under Dohmke’s leadership

Dohmke announced his decision in a post to GitHub employees, later shared publicly. “Because of your relentless work, GitHub Copilot has introduced the greatest change to software development since the advent of the personal computer,” he wrote.

During his tenure, the developer platform passed 150 million users and crossed the one billion repositories mark. AI-related projects doubled over the last year, and GitHub expanded operations into the EU, Australia, and the US under FedRAMP certification.

GitHub Advanced Security became a key highlight, helping teams fix vulnerabilities three times faster while reducing remediation time by 60%. GitHub Actions also matured into the leading CI service, now processing three billion minutes of builds per month, a 64% jump compared to last year.

Perhaps the biggest introduction was the introduction of GitHub Copilot. Initially a simple code-completion tool, it has since grown into a multi-model AI platform that can review, repair, and even build full-stack applications. The service now serves more than 20 million developers, powered by models from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI.

Dohmke, who moved from Germany to the US after selling his startup to Microsoft, described leading GitHub as “the ride of a lifetime.” Worth noting that he will remain CEO through the end of the year to assist with the transition. Afterward, GitHub will continue its mission within Microsoft’s CoreAI organization.

Article feature image source: GitHub