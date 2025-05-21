Google Chrome to Use AIv3 to Reduce Annoying Geolocation Permission Pop-ups

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Earlier this year, we reported that Google plans to use AI in Chrome to control browser notifications. The company is now expanding this to Geolocation requests using AIv3, which is being tested in Chrome Canary.

So, in the future, with the feature active, AIv3 will predict how users are likely to grant permission to Geolocation requests using a quieter UI.

“[Permissions AI] Add new feature flag for AIv3 Geolocation. We will temporarily gate geolocation permissions behind its own feature flag,” Google notes in a commit message.

PermissionsAIv3Geolocation Use the Permission Predictions Service and the AIv3 model to surface geolocation permission requests using a quieter UI when the likelihood of the user granting the permission is predicted to be low. Requires “Make Searches and Browsing Better” to be enabled. – Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS

To enable Chrome’s latest AI model for handling Geolocation requests:

Launch Chrome Canary Visit chrome://flags Find and enable the following flags:

PermissionsAIv3

PermissionsAIv3Geolocation

The AI feature also requires users to enable “Make Searches and Browsing Better.” For this, users need to open Chrome Settings and navigate to You and Google > Sync and Google services > Other Google services and ensure that the “Make searches and browsing better” setting is enabled. This allows Chrome to send URLs of pages you visit to Google.

Google is using the third version of AI for managing permissions in Chrome. For the first iteration of PermissionsAI, Google used a prediction system with Gemini Nano v2 to study past user actions and predict whether someone might allow certain permissions. These could include things like notifications or the use of the camera and microphone.

That’s not all. Chrome is bundling security settings in one place for a better user experience. Additionally, Google is testing contextual search in the address bar of Chrome.

What do you think about Google using AI extensively in Chrome for handling permission requests? Share your thoughts in the comments!