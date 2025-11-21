Google is Quietly Letting Gmail Read Your Emails for AI Training — Unless You Opt Out

A new default setting raises fresh concerns about data privacy

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 2 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
Gmail feature image (1)
XINSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE
A message from our partner

Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect:

  • Download Fortect and install it on your PC
  • Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems
  • Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance
Download Now Fortect has been downloaded by 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Google has started rolling out a controversial change to Gmail, and many users may not even realize it’s happening. Not going to lie, even I was unaware until I came across a report from Malwarebytes. The company is now allowing Gmail to analyze your emails and attachments to train its AI models — and in many cases, users are being opted in automatically.

Image: X/@eevblog

The change was first spotted by Dave Jones on X, where screenshots show Gmail’s AI-related settings enabled without user’s consent. Apparently, the change is integrated into Google’s ongoing push to power Gmail’s new Gemini-based features, including smarter writing suggestions, improved organization tools, and predictive text. Per the report, those features are trained using real user content. In other words, your conversations and files may now be part of the dataset, unless you manually disable the feature.

Google says it uses privacy safeguards such as anonymization and secure handling. But for anyone who deals with confidential messages, legal documents, work communications, or sensitive personal data, the idea of inbox-level AI training is definitely concerning.

How to opt out

If you don’t want Google to allow Gmail to read your stuff for AI training, you’ll have disable two separate settings within Gmail:

Disable Smart Features in Gmail, Chat, and Meet

Image: X/@eevblog
  1. Open Gmail > Settings > See all settings
  2. Scroll to Smart features
  3. Uncheck the setting
  4. Save changes

Disable Google Workspace Smart Features

Image: X/@eevblog
  1. Under Settings, open Manage Workspace smart features
  2. Turn off both available toggles
  3. Save again

Finally, refresh Gmail to confirm the changes. Do note that both switches must be disabled to fully stop AI training on your account. Google appears to be rolling out the change gradually, so not every account will show the toggle enabled yet. But if you value inbox privacy, now is the time to double-check.

More about the topics: AI, Gmail, Google

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages