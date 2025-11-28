Google Pulls EU Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft Only a Week into Probe
If you keep up with Big Tech news, you may know that Google had lodged a complaint against Microsoft in the EU, alleging antitrust practices. Well, that complaint has now been dropped by Google. The news comes a week after the EU initiated a probe into Microsoft’s cloud computing practices to see if it was at fault.
To catch you up, Google, last year, officially filed a complaint with the European Commission that Microsoft’s anticompetitive practice has restricted customers to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. In a new update to Google’s September 2024 statement, Giorgia Abeltino, Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy for Google Cloud Europe, noted:
We filed our antitrust complaint with the European Commission (EC) to give voice to our customers and partners about the issue of anticompetitive cloud licensing practices. Today, we are withdrawing it in light of the recent announcement that the EC will assess problematic practices affecting the cloud sector under a separate process. We stand behind the arguments outlined in the blog below, and we continue to work with policymakers, customers, and regulators across the EU, the UK, and elsewhere to advocate for choice and openness in the cloud market.
The probe is reportedly due to end in a year, afterwhich the regultor will decide whether Microsoft can be considered as gatekeeper under the DMA act. If found guilty, the company may have to follow multiple orders. Speaking of complaints, Microsoft also recently got away with an antirust complaint filed by French search engine Qwant.
France’s antitrust regulator has dismissed the case saying Qwant failed to provide “elements sufficiently convincing” to support its allegations. However, Qwant has said that it will appeal in courts and with other regulators.
