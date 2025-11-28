Google Pulls EU Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft Only a Week into Probe

If you keep up with Big Tech news, you may know that Google had lodged a complaint against Microsoft in the EU, alleging antitrust practices. Well, that complaint has now been dropped by Google. The news comes a week after the EU initiated a probe into Microsoft’s cloud computing practices to see if it was at fault.

To catch you up, Google, last year, officially filed a complaint with the European Commission that Microsoft’s anticompetitive practice has restricted customers to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. In a new update to Google’s September 2024 statement, Giorgia Abeltino, Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy for Google Cloud Europe, noted: