Google to Sunset Steam for Chromebook Beta in January 2026

Google may be looking to focus on something else

Google has reportedly confirmed it will officially end support for Steam for Chromebook Beta starting January 1, 2026, marking the end of its “Borealis” project. The company has begun notifying users that the native Steam client for ChromeOS will no longer function after that date.

Originally launched as a way to bring high-end PC gaming to Chromebooks, the initiative struggled to gain traction. The main hurdle was hardware. Only a small number of Chromebooks shipped with powerful GPUs capable of handling demanding Steam titles.

Most devices in the market simply weren’t designed for local gaming of that scale, limiting the potential user base. In contrast, cloud gaming services have flourished on ChromeOS over the same period.

Platforms like NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW have offered access to large libraries of AAA games without relying on local hardware performance, making them a better fit for a broad range of Chromebook models.

By discontinuing Steam support, Google can redirect engineering resources toward features and technologies with wider appeal. The move also signals a stronger emphasis on cloud gaming as the primary way to play PC-quality titles on ChromeOS.

While the shutdown closes the chapter on an ambitious experiment, the growth of streaming platforms suggests most Chromebook gamers will still have access to a rich gaming experience, just not through native Steam support.