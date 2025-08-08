NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds Mafia: The Old Country & more in packed GFN Thursday lineup

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW members are getting a packed week of cloud gaming, with five new titles joining the service, with the notable addition of Mafia: The Old Country, which launched yesterday.

The prequel to the award-winning Mafia series takes players back to 1900s Sicily, telling the gritty origins of Enzo Favara and his rise in the Torrisi crime family. It joins the full Mafia trilogy already available on GeForce NOW, meaning subscribers can stream the entire saga without waiting for downloads or updates.

This week’s additions also include the official launch of Stormgate 1.0, a modern real-time strategy game that blends competitive play with a lighthearted tone, plus the early access debut of Titan Quest II, THQ Nordic’s sequel steeped in Greek mythology.

Marvel fans have reason to log in too. Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 dropped today, bringing Blade as a playable hero, a new Resource Rumble mode, and overhauled team synergies that shake up the competitive meta.

Rounding out the lineup are Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PC Game Pass, Amnesia: The Dark Descent via the Epic Games Store, and HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT on Steam.

With GeForce NOW’s cloud streaming, members can jump into these games instantly on nearly any device. Whether you’re chasing vendettas in Sicily, battling vampires in the Marvel universe, or commanding armies against demons, the latest GFN Thursday lineup has something for everyone.