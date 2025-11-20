Google Unveils Nano Banana Pro for Sharper, Smarter, Search-Aware AI Images

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Google is taking high-fidelity image generation one notch up with the launch of Nano Banana Pro, a new native model powered by Gemini 3 Pro. The company has already tasted success with the original Nano Banana model earlier this year, and the Pro version feels like a confident next step. It delivers sharper output, better accuracy, and a surprising level of creative control.

Nano Banana Pro focuses on producing images that aren’t only visually detailed but also contextually correct. The model can even pull in real-time Search data to generate hyper-realistic visuals, from educational diagrams to recipe-based flashcards, using information scraped from the open web. This real-time awareness is one of its biggest upgrades, helping the model stay grounded and useful across different contexts.

Image: Google

Google says Nano Banana Pro also gives professionals the tools they’ve been asking for. You can fine-tune lighting, camera angle, depth of field, color grading, and more. The model also handles up to fourteen objects in a scene and maintains the likeness of up to five people. These capabilities make it more competitive in a field where precision matters, especially as Meta pushes forward with its own 3D-focused SAM models.

The new model supports image generation up to 4K, though the higher tiers come at a cost. A standard 1024px image from the original model costs $0.039, while Nano Banana Pro charges $0.139 for 1080p or 2K, and $0.24 for 4K generations.

Google is rolling Nano Banana Pro across its ecosystem starting today. Gemini app users will get the upgraded model by default, though free users face a limited cap before falling back to the standard Nano Banana. Paid tiers like Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra get expanded limits, along with access in NotebookLM, Search (US only), Flow, and the Gemini API.