GPT-5's poor performance slammed by users, OpenAI responds

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OpenAI’s latest AI model, GPT-5, isn’t as good as Sam Altman hyped it, at least according to initial testers. The new model’s debut has been met with a wave of criticism, with long-time ChatGPT Plus subscribers voicing frustration across Reddit and other forums.

According to this Reddit post, GPT-5 is horrible. Worth noting that the backlash began almost immediately after the update went live. Many users say GPT-5 feels slower and less capable in certain tasks compared to GPT-4o, despite CEO Sam Altman’s bold pre-launch hype.

Others are unhappy about the disappearance of older models they relied on for specific work. The complaints don’t stop there. The new model now comes with tighter usage limits, which some subscribers say makes the Plus plan feel like a worse deal than before. “We’re paying more for less,” one user wrote, summing up the mood in multiple threads.

The backlash highlights a challenge OpenAI has faced with every major release, balancing innovation with the needs of its existing user base. GPT-5’s new features may appeal to fresh sign-ups, but old users feel something is clearly off. Some even said “They ruined ChatGPT.”

At the time of writing this piece, Sam Altman tweeted to address the backlash. The CEO responded to almost everything users have criticized in the last 24 hours or so. According to Altman’s post on X, OpenAI will double the ChatGPT Plus users’ GPT-5 rate limits after finishing the rollout.

The company will also improve model selection transparency, and fix autoswitcher issues which caused GPT-5 to perform significantly worse since launch. More importantly, Plus users will be able to access GPT-4o. Altman also noted that UI changes and smarter responses are coming. He further noted, “we expected some bumpiness as we roll out so many things at once. But it was a little more bumpy than we hoped for!”