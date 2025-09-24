Hades 2: Release Date, Time, Platforms, and Gameplay Details

The game launches tomorrow in most regions

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Supergiant Games is finally ready to launch Hades 2 (officially Hades II), the sequel to its award-winning roguelike. The game leaves early access on September 25, 2025. Here’s a quick glimpse at everything you need to know about the game, release date, confirmed release times, and more.

Hades 2 Story and Gameplay

Unlike the first game, players won’t be controlling Zagreus. The sequel introduces his sister, Melinoë, princess of the underworld, who must battle Chronos, the god of time. The roguelike formula remains intact, with runs ending in death that push the story forward. New weapons, boons, and combat mechanics expand on the fast-paced action that defined the original.

Hades 2 Trailers

Hades 2 – Reveal Trailer

Hades 2- The Unseen Update Trailer

Hades II – v1.0 Launch Trailer 

Hades 2 Platforms and Console Details

At launch, Hades 2 will be digital-only on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and Nintendo platforms. A physical Switch 2 edition launches on November 20, 2025. That will be bundled with an art book and soundtrack. Supergiant has also confirmed cross-save support between PC and Switch, making it easier to continue progress across devices.

It’s worth noting that the game’s performance will vary by hardware. On Switch 2, Hades 2 runs up to 120fps in docked mode, while the original Switch version is locked at 60fps. The developer hasn’t confirmed when the game will land on PlayStation or Xbox. But if it follows the footsteps of the first Hades, ports could land as early as in 2026.

Hades 2 Global Release Time

Hades 2 launches worldwide on September 25–26, 2025, depending on region. Here are the official release times:

  • San Francisco – Sept 25, 9:00 AM PDT
  • New York – Sept 25, 12:00 PM EDT
  • São Paulo – Sept 25, 1:00 PM BRT
  • London – Sept 25, 5:00 PM BST
  • Paris – Sept 25, 6:00 PM CEST
  • Athens – Sept 25, 7:00 PM EEST
  • Hong Kong – Sept 26, 12:00 AM HKT
  • Tokyo – Sept 26, 1:00 AM JST
  • Sydney – Sept 26, 2:00 AM AEST
Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech.

