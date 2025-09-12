Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to Xbox and Switch 2 next year

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you have been waiting for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade to leave PlayStation exclusivity, the wait ends on January 22, 2026.

Square Enix confirmed during Nintendo’s latest Direct that the game will arrive on Switch 2. Shortly after the event, the publisher announced the same date for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The Switch 2 and Xbox versions ship with the Remake base game and Episode Intermission DLC. On Xbox, the title will support Play Anywhere across console and PC.

Square Enix also confirmed that the game will be sold in digital and physical editions, though it is still unclear whether Switch 2 will use a full game card or a Game Key card format.

Worth noting that this announcement marks the beginning of a multiplatform shift for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. For Final Fantasy fan, it is a win-win decision.

The eShop listing shows a $40 early purchase edition, which bundles in the original Final Fantasy 7 port. Moreover, the first-run physical editions add an exclusive Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy booster pack.