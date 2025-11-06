Have Questions About Known Issue Rollback (KIR)? Microsoft Details It in a New Guide

As a publication focusing mostly on Microsoft and Windows-related news, we understand there are a few terms and technicalities involved with Windows Updates that requires some explanation. Microsoft is seemingly aware of that and decided to detail the behind-the-scenes feature called Known Issue Rollback (KIR) in a new guide.

What is Known Issue Rollback (KIR) & Why It is Beneficial

In simple words, it’s built-in safety net that helps fix problems caused by updates without removing the entire patch. Microsoft uses it to make Windows updates smoother and more reliable for both everyday users and IT-managed environments.

Think of KIR acting like a “undo button” for specific changes within an update. If a new Windows update accidentally breaks something, say, a feature or app stops working, Microsoft uses KIR to roll back flawed part of the update. Everything else, including the important security fixes, stays untouched.

Before KIR, enterprises had limited options when updates caused some significant issue. They could either uninstall the whole update, skip it entirely, or live with the issue until a fix rolled out. All of those choices risked leaving devices unprotected or noncompliant. KIR fixes that by allowing Microsoft or IT admins quickly revert just the issue-causing code without affecting overall system security.

The technology first introduced in Windows 10 version 2004. And now, it is built into all supported versions of Windows Client and Server, including consumer PCs and enterprise-managed systems.

For regular users, KIR works automatically through Windows Update, as you don’t require to do anything on your end. For IT-managed environments, Microsoft provides Group Policy templates so that admins can install the rollback across an organization.

More importantly, KIR only applies to non-security fixes, with security updates always remain active. By isolating bugs and restoring stability without compromising safety, Microsoft’s KIR system quietly ensures that Windows updates remain both secure and reliable, even when things go wrong.

via: Neowin