Microsoft: Windows 10 Settings Falsely Shows An “End of Support” Alert After Installing KB5066791

Microsoft has acknowledged a Windows 10 bug that incorrectly displays a message, “Your version of Windows has reached the end of support,” to in the Settings app. Per the company, the issue surfaced after installing updates released on or after October 14, 2025 (KB5066791).

In an update to Windows Release Health dashboard, the company confirmed that the issue affects Windows 10 version 22H2 Pro, Education, and Enterprise editions enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. If you are using Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021, you may also come across this bug.

Despite the warning, Microsoft clarified that devices with an active ESU license or supported LTSC versions will continue to receive security updates as normal. The alert only represents a display error in the Windows Update settings page.

As a temporary solution, Microsoft has released a cloud configuration update to automatically correct the issue. However, devices that are offline, block OneSettings downloads, or have restrictive firewall configurations may not receive that update.

For enterprise-managed environments, Microsoft recommends using a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) through Group Policy. IT admins can download and configure the policy named “KB5066791 251020_20401 Known Issue Rollback” to disable the incorrect alert. After applying the Group Policy, affected devices must be restarted for the change to take effect.

Moreover, Microsoft has also confirmed that a permanent fix will be included in an upcoming Windows update, eliminating the need for the temporary Group Policy solution.