Helldivers 2 Arrives Next Week With Halo-Themed Warbond for Xbox, PS5, and PC

The crossover fans have been waiting for is finally arriving. Helldivers 2 is teaming up with Halo: ODST for the new Legendary Warbond, set to drop on August 26 at 5 am PT / 1 pm BST.

This special edition brings iconic ODST-themed weapons, armor, patterns, and more, giving players a chance to gear up like the legendary Helljumpers of Managed Democracy.

The Legendary Warbond features a lineup of familiar Halo weaponry adapted for Helldivers 2. Players can wield the MA5C Assault Rifle, complete with an ammo counter and compass for precise targeting. The M6C/SOCOM Pistol adds a suppressor for quiet, tactical play.

Meanwhile, the M90A Shotgun features a mounted flashlight, and the M7S SMG combines caseless ammo with a built-in suppressor for silent, rapid attacks. Each weapon brings its own flair to combat while staying true to the ODST aesthetic.

Armor sets include the heavy-duty A-9 Helljumper and the sleek A-35 Recon set, both offering the “Feet First” passive, which reduces noise from movement, increases range when finding points of interest by 30%, and grants immunity to leg injuries. Players can also equip ODST-themed capes like the Honored Heirloom and Eye of the Clandestine for added style and in-game benefits.

Beyond gear, the Legendary Warbond includes ODST-inspired player cards, a new player title, and the Mean Green vehicle pattern for your hellpod, shuttle, exosuit, and FRV.

The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond will be available in the Acquisitions Center for 1,500 Super Credits. Note that this Warbond tier does not support the new Premium Warbond Token launching the same day, so make sure your Super Credits are ready to claim this legendary gear.