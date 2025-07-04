Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S this August with full crossplay

In a surprise move, Helldivers 2 is officially heading to Xbox. Once a major PlayStation console exclusive, the hit co-op shooter will launch on Xbox Series X|S on August 26, with pre-orders now open.

Arrowhead Game Studios made the announcement via Helldivers’ X (FKA Twitter) account, framing the Xbox launch as part of “Super Earth expanding its operations.”

The game’s tongue-in-cheek lore fits the dramatic tone. Players on Xbox will soon be able to join the galactic war effort alongside their friends on PlayStation and PC, thanks to full crossplay support.

Game Director Mikael Eriksson says the team is thrilled to open the game up to more players. “We know gamers have been asking for this for some time, and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game. The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Helldivers 2 originally launched in February 2024 and quickly became a breakout hit, praised for its fast-paced third-person combat and hilarious team-based chaos.

Players take on the role of elite shock troops spreading “managed democracy” across the galaxy, fighting bugs, bots, and bureaucracy in equal measure. Xbox players can pre-order the Standard Edition for $39.99 or the Super Citizen Edition for $59.99.

This version includes bonus gear and content. Whether you’re new to the battlefield or a veteran of bug-blasting campaigns, the war’s about to get a lot bigger.