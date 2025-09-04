Hey Google Not Working? 5 Easy Fixes That Work

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If your phone or smart speaker does not respond to “Hey Google,” the problem may be with app settings, permissions, or connectivity. Here are quick solutions you can try.

What can I do if Hey Google is not working?

1. Check Google Assistant settings

Make sure Google Assistant and the “Hey Google” detection option are enabled.

Open the Google app on your device. Tap your profile picture and go to Settings > Google Assistant.

Select Hey Google & Voice Match. Turn on Hey Google.

2. Retrain your voice model

Sometimes the assistant struggles to recognize your voice.

Open the Google Assistant settings. Tap Hey Google & Voice Match. Choose Voice Model and retrain it.

Speak clearly in a quiet place.

3. Verify microphone access

If the microphone is blocked, Assistant cannot hear you.

Open Settings > Apps > Google. Tap Permissions and enable Microphone.

Clean your microphone and test by recording a short voice note.

For similar assistant issues, see how to fix no sound problems with Cortana on Windows 10.

Outdated versions may cause problems.

Open the Google Play Store. Search for Google app. Tap Update if available. Restart your device and test again.

5. Check internet connection

Google Assistant requires a stable connection.

Toggle Airplane Mode on and off. Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data. Run a speed test to confirm stability.

Conclusion

If “Hey Google” is still not working, consider exploring alternatives or managing settings differently. You can troubleshoot when Cortana is not working on Windows 11, or learn how to uninstall Cortana on Windows 10 if you prefer relying only on Google Assistant.

FAQs