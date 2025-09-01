How to Boot Windows Server 2019 into Safe Mode

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve been using using Windows Server 2019 for a long time now, it’s important to learn how to boot it in the Safe Mode. Now, you may ask, why? Well, because it is a diagnostic startup mode that loads only the essential drivers and services needed to run the system.

That’s not all, it strips away unnecessary processes, it provides a clean environment to troubleshoot issues like boot failures, driver conflicts, malware infections, or corrupted updates. Without further ado, let’s jump into different methods to boot Windows sServer 2019 into Safe Mode.

How do I boot Windows Server 2019 into Safe Mode?

Method 1: Use System Configuration (msconfig)

First, press Windows + R, type msconfig, and then, hit Enter. Now, in the System Configuration window, go to the Boot tab. Next, under Boot options, check Safe boot, and select Minimal. Finally, click OK and then Restart. Now, the server will boot into Safe Mode.

Method 2: Using Shift + Restart from Login Screen

On the login screen, click the Power icon in the lower-right corner. Then, hold down Shift and select Restart. In the recovery menu, navigate to: Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > Startup Settings > Restart. When prompted, press the key for Enable Safe Mode.

Method 3: Using Command Prompt with bcdedit

Open Command Prompt as Administrator. Then, type: bcdedit /set {default} safeboot minimal Restart the server and it will boot into Safe Mode. To revert Safe Mode, run: bcdedit /deletevalue {default} safeboot

Method 4: Using Installation Media or Recovery Drive

First, insert your Windows Server 2019 installation media or bootable USB. Then, boot from the media and select Repair your computer. Now, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > Command Prompt. Finally, enter the bcdedit command (same as Method 3) to enable Safe Mode.

Summing up

Booting Windows Server 2019 into Safe Mode can help with a wide range of issues. For example, it’s often the first step when trying to repair Windows Server when it doesn’t boot up. It can also make it easier to reset a forgotten Windows Server password without interference from background services.

Admins working with Active Directory on Windows Server may also use Safe Mode to troubleshoot replication errors or recover from directory corruption. Even in setups where you dual boot Windows 10 and Windows Server, Safe Mode offers a clean environment to isolate compatibility problems.

In short, Safe Mode provides a controlled space to roll back changes, remove malware, or run system tools like sfc /scannow and DISM, without the risk of other processes interfering.

