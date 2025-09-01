How to Boot Windows Server 2019 into Safe Mode
If you’ve been using using Windows Server 2019 for a long time now, it’s important to learn how to boot it in the Safe Mode. Now, you may ask, why? Well, because it is a diagnostic startup mode that loads only the essential drivers and services needed to run the system.
That’s not all, it strips away unnecessary processes, it provides a clean environment to troubleshoot issues like boot failures, driver conflicts, malware infections, or corrupted updates. Without further ado, let’s jump into different methods to boot Windows sServer 2019 into Safe Mode.
Table of contents
- How do I boot Windows Server 2019 into Safe Mode?
- Summing up
- FAQs About Booting Windows Server 2019 into Safe Mode
How do I boot Windows Server 2019 into Safe Mode?
Method 1: Use System Configuration (msconfig)
- First, press Windows + R, type msconfig, and then, hit Enter.
- Now, in the System Configuration window, go to the Boot tab.
- Next, under Boot options, check Safe boot, and select Minimal.
- Finally, click OK and then Restart. Now, the server will boot into Safe Mode.
Method 2: Using Shift + Restart from Login Screen
- On the login screen, click the Power icon in the lower-right corner.
- Then, hold down Shift and select Restart.
- In the recovery menu, navigate to: Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > Startup Settings > Restart.
- When prompted, press the key for Enable Safe Mode.
Method 3: Using Command Prompt with bcdedit
- Open Command Prompt as Administrator.
- Then, type:
bcdedit /set {default} safeboot minimal
- Restart the server and it will boot into Safe Mode.
- To revert Safe Mode, run:
bcdedit /deletevalue {default} safeboot
Method 4: Using Installation Media or Recovery Drive
- First, insert your Windows Server 2019 installation media or bootable USB.
- Then, boot from the media and select Repair your computer.
- Now, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > Command Prompt.
- Finally, enter the bcdedit command (same as Method 3) to enable Safe Mode.
Summing up
Booting Windows Server 2019 into Safe Mode can help with a wide range of issues. For example, it’s often the first step when trying to repair Windows Server when it doesn’t boot up. It can also make it easier to reset a forgotten Windows Server password without interference from background services.
Admins working with Active Directory on Windows Server may also use Safe Mode to troubleshoot replication errors or recover from directory corruption. Even in setups where you dual boot Windows 10 and Windows Server, Safe Mode offers a clean environment to isolate compatibility problems.
In short, Safe Mode provides a controlled space to roll back changes, remove malware, or run system tools like sfc /scannow and DISM, without the risk of other processes interfering.
FAQs About Booting Windows Server 2019 into Safe Mode
You can simply useinstallation media or press Shift and select Restart on the login screen to access recovery options.
It’s a version of Safe Mode that includes drivers and services for network connectivity, useful for downloading tools or updates while troubleshooting.
Yes, by using installation media or recovery options, you can force Safe Mode startup.
Open Command Prompt and run:
bcdedit /deletevalue {default} safeboot
You can also uncheck Safe boot in System Configuration.
It loads only essential drivers, letting you isolate whether the issue is caused by third-party software, hardware drivers, or system corruption.
Yes, some services (like Active Directory or IIS) may not run in Safe Mode. It’s best for troubleshooting, not production workloads.
Yes, but keep in mind domain services may be unavailable. Use Directory Services Restore Mode (DSRM) if repairing AD.
