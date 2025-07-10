How to Open and Use DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag) in Windows 11
How to open DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag) in Windows 11 is a common question for anyone experiencing system performance issues, audio problems, or needing to check their DirectX version. This built-in tool provides detailed system information and helps troubleshoot graphics, sound, and input hardware—all without installing third-party apps. Whether you’re a casual user or a gamer trying to diagnose FPS drops, this step-by-step guide will show you how to open, run, and use dxdiag the easy way.
- Step-by-Step Guide to Opening and Using dxdiag in Windows 11
Step-by-Step Guide to Opening and Using dxdiag in Windows 11
1. Open dxdiag Using the Run Command (Fastest Method)
This is the quickest way to launch the tool.
- Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog box
- Type dxdiag and press Enter
- The DirectX Diagnostic Tool will open in a new window
This method works instantly and does not require navigating menus.
2. Use Windows Search to Find dxdiag
If you prefer not to use keyboard shortcuts:
- Click the Start button or press the Windows key
- In the search bar, type dxdiag
- Click on the dxdiag app in the search results
This is helpful if you’re unsure how to spell or remember the Run command.
What You Can Do with the DirectX Diagnostic Tool
Once the tool is open, you’ll see several tabs at the top. Each one provides system insights you can use for troubleshooting or technical support.
🧩 System Tab
This is where you’ll find general system information:
- Operating System version
- System manufacturer and model
- Processor and installed RAM
- DirectX version installed
This tab is helpful when a tech support agent asks for basic system specs or when you need to verify if your PC meets game requirements.
🎮 Display Tab
This tab provides everything you need to know about your graphics setup:
- Graphics card model and manufacturer
- Driver version and driver date
- Display memory (VRAM)
- Supported Direct3D features
You should check this tab if your games are crashing, lagging, or showing graphical glitches. It helps determine whether your GPU drivers are outdated or unsupported.
🔊 Sound Tab
This tab lists your installed audio devices and their driver details:
- Sound device names
- Driver version and provider
- Output configurations
If you experience sound issues like no audio or distorted playback, reviewing this tab can help identify missing or malfunctioning drivers.
🎮 Input Tab
This tab provides a list of connected input devices:
- Keyboard, mouse, and controllers
- Device names and status
- Driver files in use
Use this when a controller isn’t working properly or a specific device is not being detected by Windows.
How to Save a dxdiag Report
You may need to send your system info to customer support, forums, or tech professionals. Here’s how:
- After opening dxdiag, wait for the progress bar in the lower-left to finish loading
- Click Save All Information at the bottom of the window
- Choose a location and name for the .txt file
- Click Save to generate your report
This report includes everything from CPU info to driver versions, making it a one-stop file for troubleshooting.
When Should You Use dxdiag?
The DirectX Diagnostic Tool is especially useful in these situations:
- Games crashing or freezing
- Slow or laggy game performance
- No sound or audio playback issues
- You want to verify your DirectX version
- Tech support asks for your hardware specs
Instead of guessing the problem, dxdiag provides real data you can act on or share.
FAQs
Yes. It’s a built-in Windows tool made by Microsoft. It does not change settings or install software.
No, it is strictly informational. However, it helps identify what’s wrong so you can fix it manually or get help.
Device Manager is used to manage and update hardware drivers. dxdiag is used to view system and hardware details related to DirectX and multimedia.
It shows your GPU, CPU, RAM, and DirectX version, which you can compare to the game’s minimum requirements.
No. It only displays system specs and driver info, not real-time sensor data.
Final Thoughts
The DirectX Diagnostic Tool in Windows 11 is a quick and reliable way to check your system’s graphics, sound, and input setup. Whether you’re troubleshooting issues or sending a report to support, dxdiag gives you all the key details in one place, no extra software needed.
