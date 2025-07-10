How to Open and Use DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag) in Windows 11

How to open DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag) in Windows 11 is a common question for anyone experiencing system performance issues, audio problems, or needing to check their DirectX version. This built-in tool provides detailed system information and helps troubleshoot graphics, sound, and input hardware—all without installing third-party apps. Whether you’re a casual user or a gamer trying to diagnose FPS drops, this step-by-step guide will show you how to open, run, and use dxdiag the easy way.

Step-by-Step Guide to Opening and Using dxdiag in Windows 11

1. Open dxdiag Using the Run Command (Fastest Method)

This is the quickest way to launch the tool.

Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog box

to open the Run dialog box Type dxdiag and press Enter

and press The DirectX Diagnostic Tool will open in a new window

This method works instantly and does not require navigating menus.

2. Use Windows Search to Find dxdiag

If you prefer not to use keyboard shortcuts:

Click the Start button or press the Windows key

or press the In the search bar, type dxdiag

Click on the dxdiag app in the search results

This is helpful if you’re unsure how to spell or remember the Run command.

What You Can Do with the DirectX Diagnostic Tool

Once the tool is open, you’ll see several tabs at the top. Each one provides system insights you can use for troubleshooting or technical support.

🧩 System Tab

This is where you’ll find general system information:

Operating System version

System manufacturer and model

Processor and installed RAM

DirectX version installed

This tab is helpful when a tech support agent asks for basic system specs or when you need to verify if your PC meets game requirements.

🎮 Display Tab

This tab provides everything you need to know about your graphics setup:

Graphics card model and manufacturer

Driver version and driver date

Display memory (VRAM)

Supported Direct3D features

You should check this tab if your games are crashing, lagging, or showing graphical glitches. It helps determine whether your GPU drivers are outdated or unsupported.

🔊 Sound Tab

This tab lists your installed audio devices and their driver details:

Sound device names

Driver version and provider

Output configurations

If you experience sound issues like no audio or distorted playback, reviewing this tab can help identify missing or malfunctioning drivers.

🎮 Input Tab

This tab provides a list of connected input devices:

Keyboard, mouse, and controllers

Device names and status

Driver files in use

Use this when a controller isn’t working properly or a specific device is not being detected by Windows.

How to Save a dxdiag Report

You may need to send your system info to customer support, forums, or tech professionals. Here’s how:

After opening dxdiag, wait for the progress bar in the lower-left to finish loading

Click Save All Information at the bottom of the window

at the bottom of the window Choose a location and name for the .txt file

Click Save to generate your report

This report includes everything from CPU info to driver versions, making it a one-stop file for troubleshooting.

When Should You Use dxdiag?

The DirectX Diagnostic Tool is especially useful in these situations:

Games crashing or freezing

Slow or laggy game performance

No sound or audio playback issues

You want to verify your DirectX version

Tech support asks for your hardware specs

Instead of guessing the problem, dxdiag provides real data you can act on or share.

FAQs

Is dxdiag safe to use? Yes. It’s a built-in Windows tool made by Microsoft. It does not change settings or install software. Can dxdiag fix issues automatically? No, it is strictly informational. However, it helps identify what’s wrong so you can fix it manually or get help. What’s the difference between dxdiag and Device Manager? Device Manager is used to manage and update hardware drivers. dxdiag is used to view system and hardware details related to DirectX and multimedia. Can dxdiag tell me if my PC can run a game? It shows your GPU, CPU, RAM, and DirectX version, which you can compare to the game’s minimum requirements. Does dxdiag show temperature or fan speed? No. It only displays system specs and driver info, not real-time sensor data.

Final Thoughts

The DirectX Diagnostic Tool in Windows 11 is a quick and reliable way to check your system’s graphics, sound, and input setup. Whether you’re troubleshooting issues or sending a report to support, dxdiag gives you all the key details in one place, no extra software needed.