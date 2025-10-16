ID@Xbox Fall Showcase Announced: Date, Time, How to Watch & What to Expect

If you are a fan of Indie games, there’s some good news coming for you. IGN has once again partnered with ID@Xbox for a new showcase for game reveals, trailers, and gameplay updates. The fall event takes place later this month, just in time for Halloween.

At what time does the ID@Xbox Showcase start?

The showcase kicks off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST on October 28, 2025. You can tune in from anywhere across the globe to catch the latest announcements and first looks at upcoming indie titles.

Where to watch the ID@Xbox Showcase?

You can stream the full event live on IGN’s official website, its mobile apps, and social channels listed below:

What to expect from the ID@Xbox Showcase?

You can expect around 50 minutes of exclusive content from studios like Serenity Forge, Thunder Lotus, Skybound, and Raw Fury. IGN, in the announcement post, says this fall’s lineup will spotlight both new and returning indie developers.

Studios like Thunder Lotus, Don’t Nod, Hooded Horse, PlaySide, and Wired Digital are all set to reveal something new. With exclusive trailers, gameplay debuts, and sneak peeks, the October ID@Xbox Showcase will be one of the most exciting indie events of this year.