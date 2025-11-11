INBRAIN & Microsoft Partner to Develop AI-Powered Brain Interface Tech (BCI)

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics is gearing up for intelligent brain-computer interface therapeutics by partnering with Microsoft. The company plans to merge its graphene-based neural technology with Microsoft’s agentic AI and cloud infrastructure. INBRAIN says that this will help enable real-time, adaptive treatments for neurological disorders.

According to both companies, the potential impact could be groundbreaking. By creating closed-loop precision interventions, the technology may one day help manage conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and psychiatric or memory disorders with personalized accuracy.

“Our vision is to create the most intelligent, autonomous, and personalized interface between the nervous system and AI,” said Carolina Aguilar, CEO and Co-Founder of INBRAIN Neuroelectronics. “Together with Microsoft, we’re building a future where brain-computer interfaces not only decode but also truly understand and respond to the nervous system in real time—turning the body into its own operating system.”

For the uninitiated, INBRAIN’s platform mostly relies on graphene, a material prized for its conductivity, flexibility, and biocompatibility. This enables neural interfaces that can read and modulate brain activity with extreme precision. And it eventually forms the foundation for AI-driven therapies that adapt dynamically to each patient.

As part of the partnership, Microsoft will contribute its Azure cloud infrastructure and cognitive AI models to power the platform’s continuous learning capabilities. Clare Barclay, President of Enterprise and Industry for EMEA at Microsoft, called the partnership “the next frontier of AI,” noting that it sits “at the intersection of neuroscience, bioelectronics, and artificial intelligence.”

Both companies emphasized that the partnership is in line with Microsoft’s bigger goal of responsible and ethical AI in healthcare. Moreover, data privacy and transparent development will be a priority as they explore what INBRAIN calls “AI-enabled organ therapeutics.”