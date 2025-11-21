Install PowerShell 7 on Windows PC in Just a Few Minutes

Install PowerShell 7 on Windows to get faster performance, cross platform support, and modern command features. This guide shows you how to set it up in a few minutes.

How Do I Install PowerShell 7 on Windows?

What you need

You need a Windows 10 or Windows 11 device with admin rights and a stable internet connection. If you want to explore automation after setup, you can use this PowerShell scripting tutorial to learn core concepts.

Download PowerShell 7

You can download the latest PowerShell 7 release from the official GitHub page. Follow these steps to grab the installer.

Open your browser. Go to the official PowerShell GitHub releases page. Scroll to the Assets section. Select the MSI installer that matches your system type, such as x64 or ARM.

Save the installer file on your PC.

This download works on all modern supported Windows versions and prepares your system for the full setup.

Install PowerShell 7 on Windows

The installer guides you through a short setup process. Follow these steps to complete the installation.

Double click the MSI file you downloaded. Click Next on the welcome screen. Check the option to add PowerShell 7 to the PATH so you can open it from any terminal. Check the option to register Windows Event Logging if you need event tracking. Click Next to move to the install screen. Click Install and wait for the process to finish. Click Finish to close the setup wizard.

If you run into permission issues during installation, you can follow this guide on how to run PowerShell as an admin to make sure you have the correct rights.

Open PowerShell 7 for the first time

PowerShell 7 runs separately from the older Windows PowerShell 5.1. These steps show you how to launch the new version.

Press the Windows key and type “PowerShell 7”.

Select PowerShell 7 from the search results. Run a version check command to confirm that the correct version loaded.

This approach makes sure you start the modern shell and avoid mixing it with the legacy one.

New releases include security fixes and performance improvements, so you should update PowerShell 7 regularly.

Open PowerShell 7. Run the update command through Winget: winget upgrade Microsoft.PowerShell

Approve the update when prompted. Restart PowerShell 7 after the update completes.

If you want a detailed walkthrough of the process, you can follow this guide on how to update PowerShell on Windows 11 using different methods.

FAQs

Does PowerShell 7 replace Windows PowerShell No. Both versions run side by side and you can choose which one to use. Can I install PowerShell 7 with Winget Yes. You can install PowerShell 7 directly through the built in package manager on supported systems. Can I uninstall PowerShell 7 Yes. Open Settings, go to Apps, find PowerShell 7 in the list, and remove it from your system. Does PowerShell 7 support modules from 5.1 Many modules work in PowerShell 7, but some older modules may need compatibility features or alternative tools.

Conclusion

When you install PowerShell 7 on Windows, you get a faster and more flexible command line experience. The steps in this guide help you download the installer, complete the setup, launch the new shell, and keep it updated. After you feel comfortable with the basics, you can explore scripting, advanced administration, and regular update routines using the resources linked throughout this article.