Is Fortnite Server Down Right Now? When Will It Be Back Online?

If you’ve tried logging into Fortnite today, you’re not alone in finding the servers down. Epic Games has temporarily taken Fortnite offline to roll out update v38.10 for one of the most anticipated mid-season updates.

The downtime began earlier this morning at 9 AM GMT, with matchmaking disabled shortly before that. Epic hasn’t confirmed an exact end time, but based on previous updates, servers should be back online around 10:30 AM GMT.

This week’s update isn’t just about fixes. It reportedly comes with bunch of upgrades for Simpsons season. You can expect new in-game contents like, new skins, emotes, and visual changes inspired by the legendary animated series. Reports also suggest that players have spotted teasers hinting at Homer, Bart, and Marge joining the Fortnite universe.

Additionally, the update could includes several performance improvements, fixes for creative mode bugs, and more. Worth noting that the latest update is reportedly coming to PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 and Android.

How Long Will Servers Be Down?

Server downtime usually lasts between 90 minutes to two hours, depending on the size of the update. Once maintenance wraps up, players will need to download a small patch before jumping back into the game.

Epic is expected to share full patch notes shortly after servers are restored. If you’re waiting to get back online, keep an eye on the official Fortnite Status account for real-time updates.